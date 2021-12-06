Inspired Education Group expands into The Bahamas

Inspired Education Group (Inspired), a global group of premium schools educating over 50,000 students in more than 70 schools across five continents, will be expanding its educational footprint to The Bahamas with the opening of King’s College School, The Bahamas.

With a scheduled August 2022 opening date, the school, once completed, is expected to be the first of its kind in the region, enrolling students from pre-reception to Year 13 at its 10-acre campus on the western side of New Providence.

The school, which boasts a mantra of “inspired difference”, is expected to offer a blended curriculum combining the British curriculum and the International Baccalaureate (IB) – a unique combination that principles note will offer a breadth and depth and ensure entry into the top universities around the world.

King’s College Schools have provided children with a rigorous and broad education since 1969, with a focus on bilingualism and preparing children for life beyond school. Academic excellence is supported equally with a focus on sports and performing arts, teaching students not only the knowledge and skills required to be successful, but also the attitude and values they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Nicholas Wergan, Inspired Group education director, said the new school will be focused on offering a world class education.

“King’s College Schools are renowned for their academic excellence around the world and their ability to immerse students in environments where they can develop global competencies. Our aim is to encourage innovation, build confidence and help young minds learn and grow, so they can thrive in the world today and in the future,” said Wergan.

“The three Inspired pillars – academics, sports and the performing arts – will be on full display at King’s College School, The Bahamas. Also, with community engagement as an important part of our ethos, we hope to share our depth of resources and global best practices.”

In August, King’s College School, The Bahamas, which will be located on the Western Road, is expected to commence with reception (age four) to Year 7 (age 12), with a new grade expected to be added every year thereafter up to Year 13. Pre-reception (age three) is expected to be available from August 2023.

School officials say students joining King’s College School, The Bahamas will benefit from the uniquely developed inspired approach to early years education featuring a learning pathway that ensures students flourish and succeed beginning with the Cambridge International primary and secondary curriculum and iGCSEs (International General Certificate of Secondary Education, which is equivalent to the General Certificate of Secondary Education which is taken by students in Year 10-11 in the United Kingdom (UK) to prepare them for further pre-university levels study, such as A-levels), advancing to the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme for the end of their schooling. It’s an approach they say has proven highly successful across Inspired’s schools globally in accessing the best universities in the world, and that over 33 percent of students in Inspired schools are admitted into Ivy League and Russell Group universities; and that an impressive 90 percent of students achieve their first-choice university placement.

King’s College School, The Bahamas, has appointed Matteo Rossetti as its founding headteacher. Rossetti joins the school from one of the leading preparatory schools in the UK, Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ Prep School in London, where he has been headteacher since 2018. A classicist, graduate of Balliol College, Oxford, with a Master of Education Leadership from University College London, Rosetti will bring extensive experience from his previous roles as founder of Thomson House School in London, and as head of prep at London’s Harrodian School. He is an elected fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, lecturer on education policy, published classical translator and keen sportsman.

Inspired also has an impressive track record of IB performance, including St. Louis School in Milan, which is the leading IB school in continental Europe with the highest average IB diploma score over five years. In July 2021, Inspired schools posted a group IB average point score of 36 with 23 percent of Inspired students obtaining more than 40 points compared to 13 percent at the level globally.

All Inspired schools are designed to reflect not only the character of the school but also its environment and location. King’s College School, The Bahamas will provide a modern and engaging learning environment, designed around the way students learn today. In-person schooling is scheduled to commence in New Providence at leased facilities in August 2022, with plans to move into a modern, purpose-built campus at the start of the 2023 school year. The sports grounds will be accessible from the start of the August 2022 academic year.

“We will offer a state-of-the-art world class campus once completed in 2023. We will have football pitches, a 25-meter swimming pool, tennis courts, padel courts, an adventure park playground, dance, drama, and art studios, a multi-purpose hall, modern science labs, equipped with the latest technology, and an abundance of green spaces and shaded play areas,” said Wergan.

“Students at King’s College School, The Bahamas will be guaranteed admission to any Inspired secondary boarding school globally should they wish to continue their education abroad, or for exchange programs and enriching summer camps with other Inspired schools,” he said.

The school’s board of directors will collaborate with the head of school to identify opportunities to support local initiatives where King’s College School resources can be most beneficial and impactful. Officials say they will focus on the establishment of a scholarship program which will allow Bahamian students to experience the King’s College School, The Bahamas education. Any resident of The Bahamas is eligible to apply for a scholarship. Officials say they will be particularly focused on identifying any resident of The Bahamas, regardless of family income, who demonstrates a thirst for knowledge and learning.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship for August 2022 entry is March 31, 2022. Students will be required to submit an inquiry form, attend an interview, and complete a scholarship assessment. Scholarship awards vary and will be awarded based on individual circumstances.

Annual school fees at King’s College School, The Bahamas, as listed on the website, are: Reception $15,750 ($7,875 while in leased facilities); Year 1-6 (first grade through fifth grade) $22,590 ($11,295 while in leased facilities); Year 7-Year 11 (sixth grade through 10th grade) $25,305 ($12,653 while in leased facilities); and Years 12 and 13 (11th and 12 grade) $27,450 ($13,725 while in leased facilities.)

Fees include all educational materials, school day trips (within New Providence) and student insurance. Daily lunch for all students is also included, and additionally will include two snacks for primary (morning and afternoon), and one snack for secondary (morning).

Following the move to the school’s campus in September 2023, the site states that founding students who join in August 2022, will be eligible to maintain a discount of 10 percent off published tuition fees that will be applied throughout the student’s education while at King’s College School, The Bahamas, to celebrate the inaugural students and opening of the school.