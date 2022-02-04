Instituting proper OPM/media protocols 

Dear Editor,

I am not trained as a journalist, but I have been engaged in the media as a radio and television talk show host for a decade and counting so I am somewhat qualified to opine on the apparent spat between segments of the profession and the Office of the Prime Minister as it relates to access to Cabinet ministers to and from meetings of the Cabinet.

In no democratic nation, such as The Bahamas, is the wider press allowed to simply accost the particular president, prime minister and/or Cabinet and other members of the particular administration off the cuff with unscripted questions for sound bites.

Yes, they are all subjected to questions about public issues and policy matters, but in a dignified and orderly manner. Many Bahamians just do not get it.

Questions, yes. There is a press briefing room at the Office of the Prime Minister where reporters are able on a regular basis to ask their questions.

To simply allow the press and all manner of individuals to approach the PM or members of the Cabinet, one on one, in the entrance to Cabinet or the parking apron is a potential serious breach of security and protocol.

None of you all can ever imagine members of the press in the USA or the Russian Federation approaching President Joe Biden or President Vladimir Putin willy nilly shouting often incoherent questions.

For too long our leaders and others have encouraged literal street meetings and consultation in unsecured areas.

During political campaigns which require that one-on-one touch, press briefings and question periods by the PM and his Cabinet must be the right and proper way. It is ludicrous to accuse this administration of being averse to questions.

On what logical and sensible basis is this premise based? To give the media access to the Office of the Prime Minister must be directed by standard protocol, no more, no less.

– Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.