Insurance costs rising in region, but Bahamas market stable for now, says Ward

High insurance premiums will unfortunately be a part of living in the geographical region to which The Bahamas belongs, and those prices will not abate anytime within the next year, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas First Insurance Patrick Ward explained on Monday.

Ward spoke to Guardian Business on the sidelines of the insurance company’s 40th anniversary celebration, lamenting that the general understanding of the natural disaster risks associated with the region, that have led reinsurers to increase reinsurance costs in the region, are not of anyone’s making.

Ward said insurance coverage in The Bahamas, though, has been able to be close to consistent across years despite the increases.

“So the cost of insurance has gone up, but a lot of it has to do with forces that are not necessarily just related to The Bahamas,” said Ward.

“I think The Bahamas is one of those markets that has been, you know, pretty predictable and steady in the party contracts. So at least most of us can actually offer the same coverage that we have with our clients, you know, from 2022. And there are countries in the region that can’t do it. So, I think to a large extent that speaks to the stability in the market. But there’s no question that these forces that are combining to effectively drive premium prices up, I don’t see that abating in the next 12 months. So unfortunately, I think it’s something we’re gonna have to look at as part of the feature of what is going to be part of our existence.”

Ward said as insurance prices increase, the insurance sector could be forced to look at new, alternative types of products for people in lower income brackets, to be able to transfer their risk. He explained that the industry has talked about these kinds of smaller insurance products before.

“There are things like micro-insurance solutions that help people, in the lower income bracket particularly, find a way to do some level of risk transfer without having to have to fall into the hands of the government,” Ward said.

“I think as climate change drives some of the importance of looking for alternative solutions, I think we’re going to be forced to look at it. And I believe there’s a growing level of interest in trying to find alternative solutions.

“It is a different way of approaching risk transfer, particularly for people who can’t afford the traditional insurance.”

Two of Bahamas First’s reinsurers were represented at the company’s anniversary cocktail reception, held at Margaritaville on Monday night, and presented the company with tokens to mark the occasion.

Ward said while some reinsurers have turned away from providing coverage in the region, the reinsurers’ presence speaks to the relationship and the partnership.

“We spend a lot of time really building relationships with our partners, because, at the end of the day, we really can’t operate our business properly without reinsurance support,” he said.

“So that’s really the cornerstone of what we do from a business standpoint.”

Ward said the company is proud of where it has come from as the first general insurance company in the country, and where it will go as one of the largest.

“I think, because we were a success, it gave other companies in the market an impetus from looking at our model and basically trying to get an understanding of what it takes to actually make it work,” said Ward.

“So I’m happy that it works because of the fact that it was our company. But in a broader sense, I’m also happy to work because it meant really, that it caused a lot of development in the marketplace in terms of maturation.

“So when I think about that, these are the kinds of things that really come to the forefront of my mind, given the way insurance is going.”