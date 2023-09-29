International Culture, Wine & Food Festival has got next

International Culture, Wine & Food Festival (ICWFF) organizers are readying to stage the 26th annual International Culture, Wine & Food Festival with a salute to The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary.

ICWFF will be held for the first time at historic Fort Charlotte, Stanley and D’Arcy, representing a footprint that spans more than an acre, and will comfortably and creatively house the festival, complete with amazing vistas.

Festival organizers hope the new venue will become the festival’s forever home.

Patrons will be able to mill about the moat, explore hallowed chambers and event spaces on three levels which are expected to be decked out with Halloween and pirate themes.

Festival officials promise top-notch entertainment, with Bahamian artists mixing things up with international cultural performances for the October 21-22 event.

“ICWFF is the most dynamic event – moving to another new site, offering different payment options, skillfully managing stakeholder engagement, consistently attracting banner audiences and keeping them coming back, year-on-year,” said Janet Johnson, ICWFF president.

A staple event on the fall calendar, this year’s festival boasts longer hours – 11 a.m. -11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday with no change in admission fees which remains $10 for adults and $3 for children under 12.

Presenting co-sponsor, BTC will provide complimentary WiFi connectivity for all patrons and supporters.

Traditionally a cashless event, last year’s ICWFF went fully digital. Kanoo Pays will again offer a digital solution, and festival dollars will also be in operation.

Keith Davies, Kanoo Pays CEO, said they look forward to working with the ICWFF team again this year as they focus on delivering a truly digital solution.

“Last year, there were a lot of people standing around in lines trying to convert cash to digital, so, we’re looking to remove that type of stress from your festival experience, by encouraging people to download the Kanoo app and load their wallets ahead of the festival so they can just come and focus on having a great time when they arrive,” said Davies.