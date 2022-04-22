International rugby coming to The Bahamas

The Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium will be busy tomorrow and Sunday as the Bahamas Rugby Football Union (BRFU) will host the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Qualifiers.

The event is a qualifier for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa, in September. It is also a qualifier for the 2022 Commonwealth Games set for Birmingham, England, in July.

Tournament organizer and BRFU President Adam Waterhouse said that the return of international rugby in The Bahamas will take place this weekend.

“We are excited to get these huge Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup qualifiers underway. It is the biggest single sport qualifying event in The Bahamas for well over a decade,” said Waterhouse.

The men’s teams that will be playing are Jamaica, Curaçao, Mexico, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, the British Virgin Islands, Guyana and the host nation, The Bahamas.

Playing in the women’s matches are Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The first game is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday with Jamaica playing Curaçao.

“This is the top level of performance in the region,” Waterhouse said.

“We have some great developing teams and some that have been performing at the top level for a long time. Canada has been on the circuit and playing well, so we’re excited to have a challenge, competing against the very best.”

The top two men’s teams and top women’s team from the event will book their tickets to the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, while the highest-placed men’s team eligible to participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games will do so and represent RAN, alongside Canada who has already qualified in both men and women.

Playing for Team Bahamas are Daquan Blyden, Kevin and Kyle Charton, Dawayne and Kevin Deveaux, Marcus Gouthro, Spencer Graham, Trevon Henfield, Justin Lewis, Keith McGregor, Travis Sherman, Taj Smith and Michael Watkins.

Joshua Purcell is the head coach of the team and Nigel Kirby is the assistant coach. Karl Rogers is the team manager.

Waterhouse said that the Bahamian team has been training and is ready for the tournament.

“The Bahamas’ team has prepared well with Purcell, doing an excellent job. He got the boys from both Grand Bahama and New Providence, and they are ready for this caliber of competition. Focused training, gym sessions, warm-up trial games and a vigorous selection criterion must have been a headache when selecting the squad,” Waterhouse said.

The Bahamas plays its first game at 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, taking on Mexico.

Teams arrived in The Bahamas from Sunday, and the other teams will arrive by today.

Ticket prices for adults are $15 each while the VIP section is $30 each. Children between six to 12 years of age will be admitted for $5 each. Children under six years of age are free.