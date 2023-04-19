Interschool Golf Championships continue

The second day of the 2023 Interschool Golf Championships wrapped up yesterday with the private primary schools, small schools and homeschooled children in action at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s (BGF) Nine-Hole Facility at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre.

There were six schools that competed in the upper primary school boys division. In the end, it was the team of William West, Leonardo Bisterzo and Hugo Johnston from Windsor School at Old Fort Bay that won. They finished with a team score of 107. Finishing second was St. Andrew’s International School with a score of 117, and coming in third was King’s College which scored 122.

West won the individual portion with a score of 31. St. Andrews’ William Mahelis scored 34 to finish second. Finishing behind Mahelis in third was Lyford Cay International School’s Sebastian Halewyck with a score of 35.

There were only two schools that competed for the team awards in the upper primary school girls division. In the end, Windsor School comfortably won that division with a team score of 148. That team consisted of Zara Greaves, McKayla Grace Wood, Amelia Inguaggiato, Alexandra Lefeber and Kaleah Brown.

Winning that division’s individual award was the Meridian School’s Kayleigh Rolle who scored 37. She held off Windsor’s Zara Greaves who scored 38. Kingsway Academy’s Tracy Johnson was a distant third after scoring 50.

The team award in the lower primary boys division was taken by Lyford Cay with a score of 153. That team consisted of Aden Jones, Diego Gago and Alexander Murray. Windsor School was second with 163.

Jones won the individual award in that division with a score of 49. St. Andrew’s Connor Stevenson was second with a score of 50 on a countback. He and homeschooled golfer Reef Harvey finished with the same score, but Harvey ended up third.

Poitier Golf Homeschool team of Zion Poitier, Zeden Poitier and Zaire Poitier scored 147 and was the only team in the lower primary girls.

The Nassau Christian Academy’s Sarah Scheidecker scored 44 to win the individual award in that division. Zion Poitier and Zaire Poitier both scored 47 but Zion finished second while Zaire placed third.

In the high school division, Windsor School at Albany carted off three division titles – senior boys, junior boys and junior girls.

In the senior boys division, Windsor School put on a dominant performance to win over Queen’s College. Windsor scored a total of 94 while Queen’s College came away with 117.

Representing Windsor were Jaden Ward, Oliver White, Zadok Smith, Alex Dupuch and Camdyn Forbes.

Ward, White and Smith finished the tournament on the podium in individual play. Ward scored 30 while White finished second with 31. Smith finished with 33 to place third overall.

Queen’s College senior girls team took home the senior girls team title, coming away with 132. That team included Lauren Deal, Biswapriya Pati, Bailey Bostwick, Zara Robinson and Lauren Ramsey. St. John’s College was second with 142. Trailing close behind St. John’s was Kingsway Academy with a score of 144.

Winning that division individually was St. John’s Tyesha Tynes who held off Deal, 37-38. Kingsway Academy’s Gabrielle Pratt finished the course with a 40 to place third.

Windsor School finished the junior boys division with a 97, which was well ahead of second-place finisher Lyford Cay International School with 123.

Playing for Windsor School was Aidan Gorospe, Kerrington Rolle, Edward Johnson, Maximilian Landry and Nicholas Turnquest.

Queen’s College placed third with a team score of 150.

In the individual play in the junior boys category, it was a very close battle between teammates Gorospe and Rolle. In the end, it was Gorospe who held off Rolle by one stroke. Gorospe finished with a score of 29. Rolle scored 30 to finish second. Securing the third-place finish was H.O Nash Junior High School’s Rashawn Hanna who finished with a 36.

Windsor School and Queen’s College were in contention for the junior girls title. In the end, Windsor’s team of Lily Bisterzon, Elyse Hanna, Yulia Chipman and Olivia Ott secured the team title with a score of 122. Queen’s College finished second with a score of 138.

The individual title in the junior girls division was fierce and needed a playoff to determine a winner. In the end, it was Tamberly School’s Maddison Carroll who emerged as the winner. She and Bisterzo both finished with a score of 33. Finishing third was Queen’s College’s Chemari’ Pratt who finished with a 34.

Action continues today at 10 a.m. with the public primary and junior high schools in action.