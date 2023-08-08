Invest in your baby’s future

For a mother of three, when it came to breastfeeding, she did not have to think about whether or not she would breastfeed her children. She knew she would.

“That’s a part of the process of motherhood,” she said. “And I never thought to do otherwise, because it has always been deemed the best choice for the baby,” said the mom.

She also enjoys breastfeeding because of the bonding experience she gets with her children.

“Breastfeeding is very much a connection with my kids – something only I could do – and daddy couldn’t do the same. It was a special bond.”

She has a breastfeeding cut-off point of 12 months.

“Even though I stopped breastfeeding my children at their first birthday, it wasn’t that I didn’t like breastfeeding, it was just time.”

The mom said she is sad when she learns of mothers who aren’t able to experience the joys of breastfeeding due to whatever challenge they may face.

“Breastfeeding connected me with my kids. We bonded in such an amazing way,” she said. “And many of us women take for granted what we can do.”

The mothers, who, for whatever reason find that they can’t breastfeed, she said, should not be stigmatized.

With August recognized as Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association (BNBA) officials say the decision to breastfeed is a personal one, but that they hope to attract women to breastfeeding rather than formula feeding their babies.

BNBA officials have described breastfeeding as an investment in a baby’s future, as a mother produces food that is perfect for her baby, and cells, hormones, and antibodies in breast milk protect babies from illnesses.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for about six months, then continuing breastfeeding while introducing complementary foods until a child is 12 months or older. The organization said this provides a child with ideal nutrition, and supports growth and development.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, breastfeeding is good for both mother and child. It says breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies, and as a baby grows, a mother’s breast milk changes to meet the baby’s nutritional needs.

Breastfed babies are said to have a lower risk of asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, severe lower respiratory disease, acute otitis media (ear infections), sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), gastrointestinal infections (diarrhea/vomiting), and necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) for preterm infants.

Benefits to mothers who breastfeed include a lower risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

According to the mother of three, who has no idea if she was breastfed, because she never had that conversation with her mom, the only reason she would have opted out of breastfeeding her children is if she had had a problem breastfeeding.

World Breastfeeding Awareness Month aims to highlight the benefits that breastfeeding can bring to both the health and welfare of babies, as well as a wider push for maternal health, focusing on good nutrition, poverty reduction and food security.

Breastfeeding Week aims to raise awareness of the health and well-being outcomes of breastfeeding and the importance of supporting mothers to breastfeed for as long as they wish.

In a previous Nassau Guardian article, Trineka Hall, lactation coordinator and BNBA president, said the baby’s benefits are vast as a result of breastfeeding. And that because of those benefits, the BNBA’s mission was to sensitize people to the benefits of breastfeeding.

Hall, herself, a mother of three, in an earlier interview with The Nassau Guardian, said she spoke from experience, having breastfed her oldest child for approximately three to four weeks before she chose to feed him formula via a bottle. She did so at the time due to a lack of information on expressing her milk, pumping it, storing it, and taking it to the nursery, so she just went ahead and gave her baby formula.

By the time she had her second child, she had met Nurse Carlotta Klass, the lactation coordinator at the time who educated her on breastfeeding. Armed with the information, Hall said she proceeded to exclusively breastfeed her second child for two and a half years, and her third child until the child no longer wanted the breast.

It was through breastfeeding her second and third children that Hall said she learned firsthand the benefits of breastfeeding, which she said included the closeness and bonding with the baby, the specific nutrition only she could provide as a mother, the cost savings and the health benefits for not only the baby, but for herself as well.

The lactation consultant also said she noticed the financial difference between having her first child and her other two children after giving one formula, and breastfeeding the other two. She said she saved money on formula, bottles and the like.

She encourages pregnant mothers to consider trying to breastfeed for the first six months and to notice the money they save. The added benefit – healthier, smarter children.

According to the nurse, when learning to breastfeed, the most important thing a mother-to-be can do to prepare is to have confidence in herself, and plan ahead. Committing to breastfeeding she said starts with a mother’s belief that she can do it.

Women are also encouraged to get good prenatal care when pregnant, talk to their doctor about their plans to breastfeed, and ensure that the facility at which they plan to give birth has staff and the means to support successful breastfeeding. Mothers-to-be can also take a breastfeeding class, ask a doctor to recommend a lactation consultant for support after the baby is born, talk to friends who have breastfed, or consider joining a breastfeeding support group like BNBA. Equally important, officials say, is the mother-to-be talking to her spouse, partner, and other family members about how they can help her and baby successfully breastfeed.

The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) states that empowerment is a process that requires evidence-based unbiased information and support to create the enabling environment where mothers can breastfeed optimally, and that as breastfeeding is in the mother’s domain, when fathers, partners, families, workplaces and communities support her, breastfeeding improves. The process, they say, can be supported as breastfeeding is a team effort and everyone needs to protect, promote and support it.

Family members can assist by being kind and encouraging, good listeners, and helping to ensure new mothers get enough to drink and enough rest by helping around the house, and taking care of any other children who are in the home.

Mothers are encouraged to breastfeed as soon as possible after giving birth, then at least eight to 12 times every 24 hours to promote milk production. New mothers are advised that in the first few days after birth, a baby will likely need to breastfeed about every one to two hours during the day and a few times at night, as healthy babies develop their own feeding patterns. Mothers are encouraged to follow their baby’s cues for when he/she is ready to eat.

While there are many benefits to baby and mother breastfeeding, there are common breastfeeding challenges that mothers should be aware of – sore nipples; low milk supply; oversupply of milk; strong let-down reflex; engorgement; plugged ducts; breast infection (mastitis); fungal infections; inverted, flat or very large nipples; and nursing strike. But lactation specialists say for every challenge, there is a solution.

Lactation consultants like Hall say formula, which is made from cow’s milk, can be harder for a baby to digest; and that it often takes time for babies’ stomachs to adjust to digesting it.

She also believes that a mother’s life can be made easier by breastfeeding once mother and child settle into a routine. Because there are no bottles and nipples to sterilize, formula does not have to be purchased, measured and mixed – and bottles do not have to be warmed in the middle of the night.

Breastfeeding also keeps mother and baby close and physical contact is important to newborns as it makes them feel secure, warm and comforted. Mothers benefit as well; the skin-to-skin contact boosts the level of oxytocin (the hormone that helps breast milk flow and can calm the mother).

Hall encourages mothers considering breastfeeding to breastfeed frequently when the baby wants it. She adds that to ensure the baby is getting the best breast milk possible, mothers should eat healthily, consuming lots of fruits, vegetables and fluids, and stay away from caffeinated drinks, and that mothers should also get lots of rest and take their vitamins.

Hall encourages people, especially employers, to support women who choose to exclusively breastfeed. She said many women may want to exclusively breastfeed, but opt out of breastfeeding because they fear for their jobs, as they feel their boss won’t allow them to have breastfeeding breaks.

In the government sector, breastfeeding mothers are allowed two 45-minute breastfeeding breaks, daily, along with a regular lunch hour until the baby is six months old.

TIPS TO HELP MAKE BREASTFEEDING A SUCCESSFUL ONE (DR. TAMARRA MOSS):

Look for baby’s hunger cues: When a baby is hungry, he/she may root (or turn her head toward anything that brushes against his/her mouth or cheek), put his/her hands to his/her mouth or make sucking sounds. Look out for these cues, so you can breastfeed your baby before he/she starts to cry.

Get your baby into a breastfeeding position: Bring your baby close to you in whatever position is most comfortable for the both of you. You may have to try several positions before you find one that works best. Be sure to use a breastfeeding pillow for support and to prevent strain on your back or nipples.

Encourage a good latch: Hold your fingers in a V shape around (but not touching) your areola. Your baby’s lower lip should be well below the nipple, so that he/she gets a large mouthful of breast. Aim to get as much of the breast into the baby’s mouth as possible. A deep latch will help make sure your nipple is at the baby’s soft palate at the back of his/her mouth instead of his/her hard palate toward the front, which can cause discomfort. Look for swallowing movements and gulping sounds. These are signs that your baby has gotten a good latch.

Take care of your breasts: Painful breastfeeding means there’s a problem. For new moms, there may be some discomfort in the beginning upon latching, but the pain should not continue throughout the feeding. If you’re feeling pain after the first few minutes of breastfeeding, that’s a signal that something isn’t right. If your nipples are cracked, expressing a bit of breast milk — which has antimicrobial factors in it — can help. Lanoli-based nipple creams and emollients can also provide some relief. Warmth, swelling, and tenderness of the breast can be a sign of an infection called mastitis. It’s always best to check with your doctor to see if treatment is needed.

Seek support: Breastfeeding is challenging. New mothers often feel that their baby is attached to their breast all the time. Some have real challenges with breast milk production that can be distressing and overwhelming. Fortunately, there are a wealth of resources available to support mothers through this time. Pump your breast milk and enlist the help of dad, aunts, uncles and grandparents with feedings, so that you can get additional rest. Speak with your pediatrician or lactation consultant about strategies and supplements for increasing breast milk production.

Beware of breastfeeding bullies: Not all moms will be able to successfully breastfeed for any number of reasons. While it is important to try your best to provide breast milk for your baby, you never want to do so at the risk of your own mental or physical health. Don’t allow anyone to make you feel guilt or shame about not being able to breastfeed your baby when you know you’ve given it your best shot.