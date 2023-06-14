Investment bank warns there’s ‘no room for mistakes’ in govt’s fiscal policy

Noting that there is no room for mistakes in government’s short-term fiscal plan, top-ranked global corporate and investment bank Santander US Capital Markets called the 2023/2024 fiscal targets ambitious, even though The Bahamas remains a top year-to-date performer in the region for revenue and expenditure.

In its recent review of the government’s first quarter (Q1) 2023 fiscal performance, Santander, which is a broker-dealer that specializes in emerging markets, pointed to the government’s reliance on 22 percent revenue increases and four percent spending restraints, which is higher than the regional average.

The government is projecting a revenue outturn near $2.9 billion at the end of the 2022/2023 fiscal year, with public spending to reach the target of $3.1 billion.

Recurrent revenue is projected to be $3.316 billion and recurrent expenditure is projected to be $3.085 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

“The release of the March fiscal data confirms the steady adjustment process this year with a nominal surplus 1Q23 that reverts the deficit in 1Q22. The primary adjustment relies upon still above trend tax revenues broadly across VAT, property taxes and international trade taxes. This is quite unique to the deceleration in economic activity across the region and provides broader political and budget flexibility. The efficient collection of tax arrears and subsequent fees and surcharges increased by 25 percent to $1.1 billion of fiscal year end March. There has also been important spending restraint at 4 percent in 1Q23 that continues the similar trend from 2022,” Santander said.

“The authorities will have to manage the typically higher fiscal year-end spending pressures from the SOEs (on referencing the surge in spending in May-June 2022). However, the downward revision on the FY2022/23 target from $575 million to $520 million infers a strong fiscal year finish through April-June 2023.”

Pointing to Prime Minister Philip Davis’ announcement during his budget presentation that the government is presently seeking approval from the board of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for two policy-based guarantee instruments, to allow access to market financing at even more favorable rates, Santander said rollover risks should decline as fiscal accounts shift closer to balance by fiscal year 2024/2025.

“There has been a consistent deceleration across almost all spending categories and the muti-year adjustment process will still require consistent and effective restraint on returning spending back to 2019 levels. It looks challenging to target increasingly higher revenues on maximizing efficiency (collecting unpaid property taxes) at a mature phase of economic recovery post-COVID normalization. There are also some lost revenues on customs duties and excise taxes under the various incentive programs for FY2023/24. There has been scarce reference tax hikes; however, corporate tax revenues may become the back-up plan if tax arrears disappoint. There is room for mistakes for only a gradual trajectory to reduce high debt ratios on a commitment to cut spending a reliance on still high revenues,” the firm noted.

“Despite the setback from profit-taking in March, The Bahamas has been the second top performer in the region with 6.2 percent YTD EMUSTRUU total returns. There has been fairly stable carry returns over the past two months for still high yields of -12 percent of a split B/BB rated credit that benefits from a lot lower event risk compared to high yielders like Argentina and Ecuador.”

Santander noted that credit rating agency Moody’s most recent assessment endorses the government’s targets for a balanced budget in the coming fiscal periods.