Investment in The Bahamas not slowing, says DPM

Three significant hotel properties for Abaco could be announced soon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper revealed Friday, contending that interest in investment in The Bahamas is showing no sign of stopping at the moment.

He explained that about $3 billion in investment opportunities have landed on the desk of The Bahamas Investment Authority in the last year.

“There is nothing to indicate this is going to slow down anytime soon,” said Cooper.

Speaking specifically to Abaco, Cooper said the island’s recovery has been very strong, “particularly in the Abaco Cays”.

“We are excited about the possibilities that we are seeing as it relates to the rebound at Baker’s Bay and Hope Town in particular,” said Cooper.

“We see significant possibilities in southern Abaco. There are at least three significant resorts on the drawing board we anticipate will be announced soon.”

He explained that he recently visited the Sterling Group’s $300 million Montage Cay development just off of Marsh Harbour, Abaco, and called it an “exciting development”.

Executive Chairman of Sterling Global Financial David Kosoy recently gave an update on Montage Cay, explaining that property prices have been in the mid to high eight figures.

He added that the hotel component of the island is expected to open in November of 2024.

“This is really an example of the level of interest that we’re seeing in the Abaco Cays in particular,” said Cooper.

“So as the rebound continues with the reestablishment of the infrastructure, the airport and the rebuilding of those structures we’re seeing overwhelming demand for new investments in Abaco. This is not unlike Exuma or Eleuthera.”

Cooper said there are significant projects in the pipeline for Exuma and Eleuthera.

He warned though that not all of the projects that come down the pipeline will succeed.

“As you know, history will show that some of them will come to fruition, some will come over time, some may be stillborn,” said Cooper.

“But we have a matrix to ensure we get credible investors that are well funded to help us to develop these islands and create jobs and opportunities.”