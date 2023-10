Death Notice

For Iona Wallace, Age 69 formerly of Green Castle Eleuthera, resident of primer Estate, Nassau Bahamas, died at her residence on Sunday September 24th, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughter: Janet Joseph, Nicola Taylor; Sister: Vedora Hall; Brothers: Rev. Dr. Leon Wallace, Willis Wallace; Aunt: Grace Herburn, and a host of other relatives and friends.