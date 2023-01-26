DEATH NOTICE

MRS. IRENE FARRINGTON, age 80 years of #156 Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, January 16th, 2023.

She is survived by Husband: James Reginald Farrington Sr.; Daughters: Linda “Joy” Farrington-Smith, Lisa Farrington and Doris Farrington; Sons: Anthony Newry, Kevin Newry and James Reginald “Mo” Farrington Jr., numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Sisters: Betty Major, Gloria Strachan, Nora Newry, Pandora Roxbury and Nethlene Newry; Brothers: Pastor James Newry, Nathaniel Newry, Colberth Newry and Edison Newry; numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.