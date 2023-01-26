Obituaries

IRENE FARRINGTON

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email January 26, 2023
0 15 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

MRS. IRENE FARRINGTON, age 80 years of #156 Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, January 16th, 2023.

She is survived by Husband: James Reginald Farrington Sr.; Daughters: Linda “Joy” Farrington-Smith, Lisa Farrington and Doris Farrington; Sons: Anthony Newry, Kevin Newry and James Reginald “Mo” Farrington Jr., numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Sisters: Betty Major, Gloria Strachan, Nora Newry, Pandora Roxbury and Nethlene Newry; Brothers: Pastor James Newry, Nathaniel Newry, Colberth Newry and Edison Newry; numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email January 26, 2023
0 15 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Hugh Madison Antonio

January 26, 2023

POLICE INSPECTOR MARTIN EDWARD ROBERTS

January 26, 2023

Jermal Glenfield Jones

January 26, 2023

PEREZ FELTON JOFFRE

January 26, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button