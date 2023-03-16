Funeral Announcement

Irene Johnson, age 93 years, a resident of 1st Grove, Coconut Grove, and formerly of New Bight, Cat Island, will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at Church of God, Independence Drive, Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Muriel Lightbourne.Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial, Gladstone Road, Nassau Bahamas.

Irene is predeceased by her Husband: Daniel Johnson

She is survived by her Sons: Rev. Jefferey Johnson, Everett Johnson, Rodney Johnson, Franklyn Johnson, Floyd Johnson and Lynden Johnson of Connecticut USA; Daughters: Jenniemae Williams and Fairest Handcock of Connecticut USA; Grand-Daughters: Sharell Thompson, Anishka Rolle, Marissa, Deandra, Rhonda, Mahalica, Toya, Lisa and Makayla Johnson; Grand-Sons: Charlie and Quinton Williams, Phycal Wallace, Jeffery Jr., Everett Jr., Elvardo, Rodney Jr., Radrecko, Franklyn, Malachi, Kay, Antonio and Lynden Johnson; Great-grandchildren: Cheryl and Precious Williams, Yasmin Rigby, Jamie McKenzie, Sherdaimond Outten, Shareen and Harmonie Thompson, Bradley Jr., Bryson Rolle, Jase, Emani, Antonio Jr., Antwone, Alijah, Azziah, Antino, Kalib Johnson, Iasiah and Solomon Andrews; Great-Great-Great-granddaughter: Rh’een Outten; Daughter-in-law: Minster Queen, Rose, Virginia, Sharuma and Rosalyn Johnson; Adopted sons: Antonia and Chester Forbes; Adopted daughter: Theresa Gibson; Stepdaughters: Olivia Sanders and Telly Henfield; Sister-in-laws: Beverely Tacker, Roslyn and Mavis Johnson, Elizabeth Carey; Brother-in-law: George Johnson; Nieces: Nurse Bethalee Walkers, Veronica Wilson, Joan Rolle, Mae Smith, Kim Moss, Eleanor Pintard, Maybelle Rolle, Patrica Rolle, Ranira Wilson, Grilah Stuart, Lenara Hield, Maxine Rolle, Kim and Mary Rolle, Melony and Marie Moss, Dede and Tiffany Johnson; Nephews: Alfred Jr. and Whitney Moss, Candy and James Gilbert, Dr. Dexter Johnson and Bishop Lawrence Rolle; Other Relatives and Friends: Hon. Phillip Brave Davis, Pastor Vinslow Moss and family, Louise Munning and family, Ivy Dean, Dianne and Family, Sister Lewis, Babarra Francis and family, Kenneth Pratt and family, Andre Penn and family, Elma First Street, The Grove Community, Paula Romer, Rufus Johnson, Ann Strachan and family, New Bight Community, Independent Drive Church of God families and many others too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, March 17th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday from 10am until service.