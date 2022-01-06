A Service of Praise and Celebration for the late Irma Lulamae Armbrister age 90years a resident of Maud and Shirley Streets, formerly of Steventon, Exuma will be held on Saturday, January 08th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets. Officiating will be Rev. T.G. Morrison, assisted by Rev. Anthony Sampson and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Shirley Street.

Due to Current Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Service is limited.

Left to cherish her precious memories are: Her children Clarice Allen, Judy Cartwright, Roland and Charity Armbrister; Grandchildren: Candice Bowe, Dev’aughn (Georgette) and Diogenes Virgil; Jasmine Bastian (Jerome), Judeen Cartwright and Bradia Armbrister; Great Grand-children: Leading Mechanic Garon Bowe, Chanice Bowe (Latiko) Munnings Gary Bowe Jr., Jada, Jaden and Jaren Bastian, Jewel Seymour, D’Vanya and D’myah Virgil; Great-Great Grand-children: Jacobi and Jacouri Munnings, DeAaron Bowe; Sons-in-law: Barry Allen and Locksley Cartwright; Daughter-in-law: Emily Armbrister; Nieces and nephews: Patricia Peterson, Enamae Rolle, Brenda Grant, Bettie-Anne Davis, Agnes, Rosanna, and Sheila Miller (caregiver), Flavin Curry, Charles Lloyd, Benjamin Davis, Floyd, Reckley, Kent and Cornell Armbrister, Annie- Ruth, Rosetta, Carolyn, Mariam Joseph and Daniel Armbrister, Sara Bain, Pearliemae Hicks, Joycelyn, Francella, Edward and October Armbrister; Paulette Gibson, Victoria Ferguson, Terrance Smith, Rudolph Rolle, Michelle Hanna, Marina Rolle, Carmin Missick, Jacqueline, Donald and Livingston Jr. Armbrister; Annette Tolbert, Haywood, Bonita and Kim Armbrister. Extended Family Members: Leroy, Roscoe, McArthur and Patrice Thompson, Louise Coleby, Linda Laing, Jennifer Symonette, and Family, Nioshe Taylor, Perpethura Patton, Renaldo Adderley, Janeen Curtis, Armbristers of The Forest, Exuma, Jeffrey McKenzie and Family, The Taylor Family of Roker’s Point, Exuma, Sol Armbrister and Family, The Steventon Community, Exuma, The Rolle Family of Roker’s Point, Exuma The Nixon Family of Exuma, Icelyn Ferguson and Family and Marvin Rahming. Other Relatives and Friends: Dr. Deswell Forbes and Family, Vernice Walkine and Family, Gilda Dean and Family, Stephanie Fernander and Family, Carmetta Moxey, Mary King and Family, Bessie-Mae Russell, Gina Pinder and Family and Family, Shirley Cartwright and Family, Jenny Demeritte and Family, Janeen Curtis, Marion Davis, Rev. T.G. Morrison and the Zion Baptist Church Family, Eulese Musgrove, Jane Davis, Berry Johnson and Family, Hon. Loretta Butler Turner and Family, Sharon Adderley and Family, Lisa Collie and Family, Sean Johnson, Kyra Tinker, Clayton Johnson, Lisa Collie and Family, Grace Darling and Family, Angela Archer Family, The Storr Family, Joy Khan, Emily Young and Family , George and Beverley Kerr, The Green Family, The Roker Family, Ominique Bowe and Family, Karen Young and Family, The Pond Family, Curlymae Clarke and Family, Lindsay Shepherd, Shirley Allen and Family, Judy Ferguson and Family, Mavis Tinker and Family, Alethea Crowley and family, Melanie Newerey and Family, Margaret Small and Family, Anita Miller and Family, Paula Jones and Family, Bernadette Pinder and Family, Maudline Pinder and Family, Velma Edwards and Family, Kimlin Armbrister, Morning Star Chapter, Cynthia Maynard and Family, Linda Stubs, Ida Symonette, Franklyn Ferguson, Rev. Franklyn McKenzie, Wendy Cooper, Staff of The Ministry of Tourism, and a host of relatives and friends, too many to mention.

Special Thanks to: The Staff of The Princes Margaret Hospital including Dr. Gilbert, Dr. LaRoda, Dr. Lewis, Nurse Rolle and Nurse Flowers; Nurse Coakely (home visiting nurse).

If your name was not mentioned please accept our apologies and know that it was not intentional.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, Friday January 07, 2022 from 11:30a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p. m.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect. Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.