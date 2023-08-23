Is accountability a joke to the PLP?

In a further demonstration of why he should not remain in Cabinet, on Monday, Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell, who has mired himself in controversy over the handling of very serious immigration matters, evoked God in his defense.

Aside from his other issues, Bell stopped immigration officers from executing the law when he told them to stand down as they prepared to detain 65 Chinese nationals found to be working at the British Colonial Hotel site earlier this year.

For that alone he should be fired.

However, during a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) event celebrating the 80th birthday of former Prime Minister and PLP Leader Perry Christie on Monday, Bell said he learned many things from his former boss.

“He taught me to put on the full armor of God when the fiery darts of the wicked [come],” he said as the audience burst into laughter.

“That is what has endured me over these weeks and months. I have the full armor of God.”

Notwithstanding that the first component of the armor of God is truth, we wonder who would be “the wicked” in this situation.

Would it be the director of immigration who complained to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Immigration that Bells’s actions were “demoralizing” to the officers whom we rely on to protect our borders?

Would it be The Nassau Guardian which has called for his termination from Cabinet?

Would it be the leader of the opposition who raised valid questions about Bell’s behavior in the House of Assembly? Or would it be the former prime minister who did the same?

If criticism of a public figure makes one wicked, what, then, would that make Bell after he not too long ago criticized Dr. Hubert Minnis for his handling of the Nassau Cruise Port deal?

In any event, Bell is clearly no longer taking any of this seriously, if he ever did, having reduced this serious situation to the punchline of a joke.

And when it comes to accountability of Cabinet ministers, the current PLP is showing it should not be taken seriously.

That Bell’s response promoted raucous laughter at a PLP event should be telling.

They appear to be laughing at us all.

Bell violated the public trust and should resign, but he does not hold himself, and clearly will not be held, to the standard by which the PLP pretends to live by while in opposition.

During the Free National Movement’s (FNM) last term in office, the PLP called for the resignation of the prime minster, the attorney general, the minister of finance, the minister of national security, the minister of health, the minister of youth, sports and culture and numerous other public officials.

We doubt it had a great deal to do with the PLP, but two of those ministers actually resigned.

We can clearly now see it was performative outrage designed to paint the picture that the party was reformed from how it approached these matters during its last iteration in office.

Not only were Bell’s actions in this matter valid reasons for him to be dismissed, but his statements in attempting to partially address the questions put to him have compounded the issue.

It is unfortunate that this is the lesson we are giving to the public and those serving in public life.

We do not understand the calculus behind the PLP insistence on always protecting Cabinet ministers.

After repeatedly losing elections, one would think the public’s countenance for such matters was clear.

However, after repeatedly regaining power, perhaps it understands that the public’s memory appears to be short.

Christie was famous for protecting his Cabinet ministers, no matter how egregious the nature of the transgression.

Davis has chosen so far not to address Bell’s transgressions, stating that an investigation will be launched and the role of ministerial oversight will be re-examined.

That Bell has prompted the prime minister to even begin to consider revamping an honor system because a minister does not know how to act appropriately within it, is reason again for his removal.

Invoking the name of God is no defense for the refusal to take responsibility for your actions.

But if Bell is to turn to God, he should pray that his actions and blatant disrespect of the public’s sentiment and intelligence does not see Davis share the same political fate as Christie.