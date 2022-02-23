Is govt trying to gut media?

Ever since Clint Watson, who had used his popular nightly TV show, “Beyond the Headlines” to bludgeon and disembowel the Minnis administration, bowed out to take up a job as press secretary for the Davis administration, questions have arisen regarding whether the new government has adopted a cunning strategy of purging the media in an effort to suffocate criticisms before they even mount.

While we do not know for certain whether this is indeed a premeditated plan on the part of the government, we do not see media as being under siege or severely threatened, but we understand why some observers have come to such a conclusion.

In addition to Watson, prominent media personalities like Wendall Jones, Nahaja Black and Kyle Walkine have also moved on, accepting various government-appointed positions.

Jones, a former employer, mentor and long-time friend of this writer, is the new Bahamas ambassador to the United States.

National Review congratulates him and wishes him well in this new role.

We admire his decision to provide opportunities for young professionals, including his son, Khristian Jones, the new host of “Issues of the Day”, and his nephew, Brian Jones, who is hosting “Jones and Co”, but we admit that we miss the veteran broadcaster’s presence on radio and television.

He has left a vacuum we think is impossible to fill, though we understand his desire to pursue this new diplomatic opportunity after more than four decades as a newsman, who has endured the trials and travails of operating a business in The Bahamas, especially in an industry that has over the years become so saturated with radio stations, all competing for a small pool of advertising dollars which seldom expands.

Years after Jeffrey Lloyd left the talk show scene to enter politics, we still miss him and would be elated to see him back in such a role.

Watson’s presence at Eyewitness News is also greatly missed by many who were fans of his flamboyant, go-for-the-jugular, drama-filled approach to news reporting and analysis.

Though that sometimes landed him into trouble, many people appreciated the fearless approach he took to dealing with the former administration, which in many instances deserved condemnation and rebuke.

Given that Watson departed within days of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) September 2021 election victory, we get why some observers now question whether his unrelenting lashing of the Minnis administration was fueled by selfish motives.

Watson is a former College of The Bahamas classmate of this writer. We have known him a long time, but only he could truly know his motives.

As a former colleague, we respect his decision to freely seize an opportunity even though we have in the past vehemently disagreed with some of his ill-advised and overzealous attempts at bringing “structure” to the media’s relationship and dealings with the prime minister and ministers of government.

Watson has been replaced on “Beyond the Headlines” by his friend, and ours, journalist and talk show host Shenique Miller, who has brought her unique style to the show, but we suspect she has been unable to attract the kind of audience Watson once held.

Media people move around. This is nothing new.

Miller was previously at The Tribune, ZNS and Guardian Radio. Are we missing anywhere else?

Speaking of Guardian Radio, our company’s popular all-talk radio station has lost Black, who most recently hosted “The Hit Back with Nahaja Black” on Guardian Radio, every weekday in the late afternoon.

Over the years, she grew as an influential radio talk show host as she aired and dissected national and other issues alongside various guests.

Her absence from the airwaves is already being felt.

Black is headed to take up a diplomatic post in Canada. We have also wished her well as she pursues this opportunity.

Likewise, Walkine, whose growth and development we were able to witness up close, is a major loss for media in The Bahamas. After starting some years back as a young, green graduate of The College of The Bahamas, he blossomed at The Nassau Guardian and Our News through grit, hard work and an unshakeable commitment to develop his craft.

If news broke after hours, Walkine was often the first to jump in and race to the scene. At one point, he was working as both a broadcast and newspaper reporter – literally doing two jobs daily.

His energy level and interest in competently building his personal brand while helping to build ours are among the reasons our hearts sank at his decision to move on, but we also expressed our desire to see him successful in his new endeavor — communications director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

But we confess, we have wondered whether the Davis administration is abusing the public purse by piling on communications staff, especially in the Office of the Prime Minister.

There are other colleagues who have left media. The ones who come to mind are Jillian Gray and Giorgio Bain (former Our News reporters who have gone on to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Agriculture, respectively).

We note recently that Sancheska Brown, who had formally been at The Tribune, recently left Eyewitness News, but we do not know where she is headed.

Kelsie Johnson, who was previously with The Nassau Guardian sports department, and then later in sports at ZNS, also recently left the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas. We are told that she has taken up a big post at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

We are aware that several other reporters will soon move on to government ministries and agencies as well, though their departures have not yet been announced.

We have also heard about another well-known journalist who is also moving on soon, though we understand to a job in the private sector.

CHALLENGES

So what really does all of this movement in the media mean?

To be perfectly honest, while several heavyweight personalities have left the stage, we think media in The Bahamas will continue to hold its own, even if those holding the government to account are fewer in numbers these days.

While we do know of other colleagues who have been offered jobs by the Davis administration and have turned them down, we do not begrudge those who have decided to accept various posts, though it has understandably generated a sense of unease in the media profession and in other quarters.

We are aware that some reporters have been made multiple offers for jobs at various government entities.

In The Bahamas, media houses have over decades suffered from a dearth of good talent. This is not to say there have not been talented individuals who have and are doing a decent job, but it is to say we are a long way from where we should be.

There are many factors that impact the quality of media in The Bahamas. Lest we go way off course from the original question we thought to consider, we will keep it brief.

That limited advertising pool we mentioned earlier, which pays the bills and keeps newspapers, radio and television stations going, means that salaries for media people are also limited.

For the most part, young, inexperienced reporters are attracted to the profession. While our profession does not always pay well, it puts journalists and other media individuals in a position to access other opportunities through the various high-level and influential contacts they make and the relationships they build.

The profession also commands a great deal of time and energy if one is to consistently perform at a high level. After a while, some are burnt out and decide to move on to more lucrative opportunities that provide more down time.

We then start all over having to train inexperienced, and sometimes uncommitted “journalists” who lack enthusiasm for the profession, are intellectually lazy, and who are in the first place not properly trained to enter the profession.

Some lack the commitment to personal growth, which takes a whole lot of work, time and dedication. It takes a great deal of effort for journalists to do a good job. If they are serious, they recognize this, but, sadly, there are not enough of them today who are interested in building a career in the field.

Again, a lot of it has to do with finances, and also whether they are willing to live the kind of “lifestyle” the profession dictates. We always say, “journalism is not a job; it is a lifestyle”. The saying does not relate to how much money journalists have to spend, but how open they are to being consumed by the 24-hour demands of media.

At The Nassau Guardian, we are today truly fortunate to have a small team of the best young – and not so young – journalists in the country. We try our best to hold on to them, but given the dynamics at play in the media world – and these are by no means new dynamics – inevitably we lose one or two and have to start the training cycle all over again.

We like to brag that our two national news staff reporters, Jasper Ward and Rachel Scott, have had front page bylines in the Washington Post and New York Times, respectively. That’s something our senior editor, Juan McCartney, achieved years earlier.

It speaks volumes about their ability, and reflects favorably on our own brand. We hope that they will continue to grow with us in the profession.

Media happens to be one of those professions where experience truly counts in a major way.

When we lose seasoned journalists/media professionals, this is not just a hit on the organizations that previously hired them, but on the profession in general.

Over decades, we have witnessed the media tide go in and come out.

There have been so many good journalists who have decided to go into other professions: Our former colleagues Tameka Lundy, Erica Wells, Jessica Robertson and K. Quincy Parker immediately come to mind, but we have no doubt we will think of others after we go to press.

Other professions are benefiting from their contributions.

We are pleased that we were able to attract journalist and popular blogger Sharon Turner to join our team of writers exploring issues more in depth and providing critical commentary on matters impacting Bahamians.

Turner has a strong social media presence and stands by everything she writes.

However, social media, as we know, is not always a source of accurate news and objective, thoughtful commentary.

Aside from the challenges we mentioned with keeping the media industry vibrant and performing at a high level, there is the role social media and online “news” sites with no identifiable editor or writer play in “informing” our public.

It is amazing that so many people still choose to believe information from sources that do not meet the standards to be deemed credible. That they are anonymous should be a red flag.

SERIOUS BUSINESS

Social media has pushed the view that media in The Bahamas are being systematically dismantled by the Progressive Liberal Party administration.

Yes, again, we know we have strayed from the original point of this piece, but it is hard to assess whether the Davis administration has as a coordinated strategy poaching media people from our profession without some context about the state of media in The Bahamas and the challenges we face with limited financial resources and a very limited pool of solid talent.

Notwithstanding our losing several important media personalities, we do not believe that media will falter in fulfilling its role of holding government to account – no matter which party is in power, or how many of them are wooed into the arms of government, which has a big money bag to offer competitive salaries even if its fiscal resources are challenged.

We have seen governments come, and we have seen them go.

We have likewise seen big (and not so big) names in media come, and we have seen them move on to other fields. And somehow, we have been able to overcome our challenges and hold the feet of those entrusted with our national business to the proverbial fire.

But we are by no means perfect.

We do screw up sometimes.

When we do – and we have had one or two major and embarrassing ones – we recognize our obligation to correct our errors and determine how best to avoid a repeat of them.

At The Nassau Guardian, the official gazette, we have weathered attempts made by then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to destroy our business by withholding government ads from our company.

This shameful and mean-spirited decision did not cause us to fold or deter us from our honest analysis and examination of his administration’s activities in office, notwithstanding the fact that this critical loss of business occurred during the pandemic when business levels were already substantially reduced.

In addition to attempting to destroy our business, Minnis was repeatedly dismissive of and rude to our reporters. Some of his ministers, no doubt taking their cues from him, were likewise dismissive and rude.

For his part, Prime Minister Philip Davis has taken another approach.

He is so far welcoming of media and respectful of our role in the democracy. But the waters are not yet choppy. We hope that he continues to acknowledge and respect our role in the months and years ahead.

We cannot be sure, but we do not think the current prime minister thinks he has destabilized the media because he has attracted several prominent individuals away from the profession.

If there is indeed a strategy to purge, that would become clear to the public, and could likely backfire as it might represent abuse of public funds for an attempted political advantage.

Here at The Guardian, we intend to remain focused on our place in our democracy and our tremendous responsibilities.

This is very serious business that we are about.

As Jones, the new ambassador, has been fond of saying during his many years in media, “Our democracy functions best when media are doing their job.”

We will continue to do our job.