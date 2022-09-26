Isaac Barr named Deltec 2022 scholar

North Androsian Isaac Barr, a 2022 graduate of Huntley P. Christie High School, has been named the 2022 Deltec Scholar and awarded a full four-year scholarship and mentorship experience at University of The Bahamas (UB).

When Isaac received the news that he was the scholarship recipient, he said he shed tears of joy and that he was “honored, proud, and grateful” to be the recipient of the award.

“Learning is a huge part of my life and I always seek to learn and grow and expand my experiences. I noticed early on that without school and education, a lot of people would not be where they are today. I had my sights set on furthering my education at UB upon graduation even though I knew that it would be an uphill battle financially and Nassau seemed out of reach.”

Deltec Initiatives Foundation was founded in 2013 to advocate for promising young Bahamians. The foundation’s mission is to foster an environment that empowers young Bahamians to drive positive social impact through the arts, education, and entrepreneurship.

Isaac was introduced to the Deltec Initiatives Foundation while still in high school. He grasped the opportunity that he thought would assist him in fulfilling a dream he had of post-secondary education.

“The opportunity to be granted (if I was successful) was not just any scholarship but a full four-year scholarship that included accommodation and a stipend. This was the opportunity of a lifetime! And I knew deep down that this was my moment to make my dream a reality and my last chance.”

He applied and was invited to participate in the first round of interviews. He said he felt prepared going in, but quickly realized he had so much more to learn.

“This interview opened a whole new world to me. I was surrounded by professionals who not only wanted me to succeed but were willing to guide and coach me to success. I felt like a sponge absorbing as much information as I possibly could. I knew I definitely wanted to be the voice of my generation. It inspired me more than ever to obtain my Bachelor of Arts in Media Journalism.”

A week later, he said he was elated to learn he had made it to the final round of interviews.

Isaac was flown to New Providence to be interviewed by the Deltec Initiatives Foundation Board. He said he took all the tips he could from previous scholars, did his research, and practiced, to give himself the best possible chance in the interview.

“When that day of the final interview came, I said to myself, this time I’m ready.”

With his nerves done away with and with the opportunity to be successful as his motivation, he said he entered the interview session with newfound determination.

“A week later, I received news that would change my entire life for the better. The tears of joy were flowing. I finally felt my hard work and dedication had been recognized. My dream became a reality, and I was on my way.

“One of the best things about growing up on the Family Islands is the constant feeling of safety, security, and an abundance of peace,” said the teen. “On the other hand, if there is anything that I have learned over the last 17 years of my life, it is that opportunities are extremely rare.”

Isaac is the fourth Deltec Scholar since the scholarship program launched in 2019. Previous scholars include Long Island’s Aaliyah Adderley (2019), and Androsians David Rolle and Ricardo Adderley (2020).

The Deltec Initiative for Scholarship and Education (DIFSE) is one of three pillars from the Deltec Initiatives Foundation. This scholarship program is fully funded by Deltec Bank & Trust Limited and has provided Bahamian students on the Family Islands with a full scholarship and mentorship experience at UB. The purpose of the DIFSE program is to increase post-secondary education opportunities to Family Island students, who otherwise would not have the financial means to fulfill their educational goals.