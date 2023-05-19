Isaacs, Stuart on beach tour in Cayman

Bahamian beach volleyball players Jon Isaacs and Eugene Stuart are in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, set to play on one of the stops of the 2023 NORCECA (North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation) Beach Volleyball Tour that gets underway today and wraps up on Sunday.

Isaacs said that the Cayman Islands is one of the preferred destinations of the tour.

“It’s one of the best run events on the calendar,” Isaacs said. “The weather and sand is quite similar to the beaches at home so the transition should be quite smooth for us in terms of our movement on the sand this time around.”

The duo skipped the Cuba stop of the tour but they were on the first stop which was in Aguascalientes, Mexico, in April. They finished 16th out of 16 teams in Mexico, after dropping the 15th place game in straight sets, 21-11 and 21-17. Isaacs said that the Mexico tournament was a good test for them at the start of the season.

“Naturally we had our ups and downs, some miscommunication for certain plays, and few adjustments to the conditions. Aguascalientes is possibly one of the highest tournaments above sea level that most people play in, so it was a good challenge for Eugene to block in,” Isaacs said. “There were lots of good moments where we started learning how each other moves, plays that worked well for our team, and what we need to bring to Cayman in terms of how we adjust our offensive/defensive strategies.”

The tournament in Mexico was the first time that the duo played together. Stuart, who said they were able to get the traveling fatigue out of the way and a practice session in, said he is happy to be paired with Isaacs.

“It is entertaining and educating to be playing with him. He is very skillful at beach and has been doing it for a while and I consider him a veteran. He is entertaining because we have some jokes. Having him as a skillful player is easier for me because I get to learn quicker. I get to feed off of him because he brings that intensity and passion to beach,” Stuart said.

Isaacs said that playing with Stuart for the first time went close to what he had expected.

“There were moments where he had exceeded my expectations. I can see his potential to play the game. Being so new to the skills/movements unique to beach volleyball, it’s great to his reception to coaching and there are transferable skills showing up in his gameplay,” Isaacs said.

The competition on the circuit is very strong as this is an Olympic qualifying period. Countries are vying for points and positioning themselves for the finals at the end of the year. Isaacs said that it doesn’t take away from them improving as the tour continues.

Stuart said that on this stop, they want to make it out of pool play.

“For me in Mexico, it was for me to get that experience. We learned a lot and we are in Cayman to put what we practiced while Isaacs was in Nassau into gameplay. We worked on chemistry and plays along with different things that we can try and implement here in Cayman,” Stuart said.

The next stop on the tour following Cayman is Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, set for June 6-9.

“We’re hoping to continue going as the tour continues to add stops. We’re coming up on a short break period between tour stops. The Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games are coming up at the end of June. As I’ve secured the qualification from our competition on tour last season, we should have some time to prepare for that competition next,” Isaacs said.

Stuart is known for indoor volleyball more so than beach volleyball, having played at the professional level in Europe.

The beach volleyball tour is a round of beach tournaments played to determine national rankings and provide early ranking points opportunities for players hoping to compete on the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) professional tour or the beach pro tour. The tournaments are a way to get teams into Olympic qualifying tournaments, the Pan American Games, the CAC Games and world championship qualifiers.