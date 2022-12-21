It’s a go for extradition

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to waive his right to an extradition hearing today, ending a potentially lengthy legal battle.

Bankman-Fried, better known as SBF, is wanted in the United States on fraud charges concerning the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange that resulted in customers losing their investments.

If convicted, he could be jailed for 115 years.

Bahamian police arrested the 30-year-old at his penthouse in the exclusive Albany gated community on December 12 after US prosecutors made a formal request for his extradition.

When he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt the following day, SBF said he intended to fight the extradition bid.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services after

Ferguson-Pratt determined there were no bail conditions that she could impose to ensure that he returned for his hearing. She remanded him to prison until February 8.

However, after spending the rest of the week at prison, which is known for its notoriously harsh conditions, SBF signaled his intention to face prosecution in the United States voluntarily.

He appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on Monday; however, Jerone Roberts, one of his lawyers, said the action was premature.

After the court hearing, however, Roberts confirmed that SBF decided not to contest the extradition.

Roberts and attorney Kendera Demeritte were at the Magistrates’ Court Complex yesterday. However, SBF did not appear.

Court officials have confirmed that SBF has been placed on the order of attendance to appear in court today.

According to the Extradition Act, a fugitive can give written consent to be extradited without a hearing. After receiving the written note, the magistrate will remanded the fugitive into custody to await extradition.

Following this, the minister of foreign affairs will sign a warrant of surrender approving the extradition of the fugitive to the requesting state.