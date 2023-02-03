It’s about *@#! time

Three-time Grammy Award recipient and multi-platinum artist Lizzo is making her Bahamas debut with a concert at Atlantis’ Casuarina Beach to kick off the resort’s Music Making Waves series of seasonal concerts and events.

The performance, set for Saturday, March 25, is part of Atlantis’ legendary Atlantis LIVE platform and will feature a mix of Lizzo’s biggest hits and platinum singles – “Truth Hurts”, “Juice”, “About Damn Time” and “Good As Hell”.

“For the past 25 years, Atlantis Paradise Island has consistently offered immersive experiences showcasing our beautiful environment, art, culture, and cuisine, creating lifelong memories for our guests and community. We can’t wait to welcome Lizzo and all her fans this March to celebrate our 25th anniversary year and kick off our Music Making Waves series,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis Paradise Island. “Travelers and residents can all enjoy her greatest hits right here on Paradise Island.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, on atlantismusicmakingwaves.com. Tickets range from $99 for bronze seating to $359 for diamond seating.

The Music Making Waves concert grounds open at 6:30 p.m. Concert doors open at 8 p.m. Showtime is at 9:30 p.m.

The party gets started early with DJs turning out set lists that make you move. Take the opportunity to accessorize in style at their pop-up henna tattoo spa at which skilled artists hand paint intricate designs on hands as you sit back in the outdoor spa lounge. Or take time to peruse the selection of handwoven accessories, ceramics, jewelry, and artwork – supporting local business and artisans.

Guests of all ages can enjoy the concert village filled with local food trucks and pop-up experiences in the Atlantis activity fun zone. A 360-degree beer garden will offer a selection of cold brews, cocktails, wines, and seating. Top-tier snack shacks allow guests to indulge in a post-dinner snack. A complimentary round-trip shuttle service is provided for all concert guests to Atlantis’ hotel towers and parking garages.

The cool vibes that is Atlantis concert village is unlike any other music festival – sitting right on Nassau Harbour Beach, just steps from Dolphin Cay, Aquaventure and other attractions at Atlantis.

In the village, Atlantis combines some of the most talented local artists, along with an impressive selection of art installations, food trucks and entertainment to make the pre-show experience an event unto itself.

Lizzo’s performance at Atlantis comes as she is on the second leg of her tour – dubbed The Special 2our.

Prior to her one-night-only show at Atlantis, Lizzo, the American singer, rapper and classically trained flutist, whose music talks about race, sexuality and body confidence, will be on stage at The O2 in London, United Kingdom, for back-to-back shows before she performs again in April at the Thompson-Boling Assemble Center and Arena, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Lizzo coming to the Atlantis follows in the wake of other hot artists that have recently graced the Atlantis LIVE stage in Ashanti and Robin Thicke, Little Big Town, The Chainsmokers, Sheryl Crow.

A portion of the proceeds from the Music Making Waves concert series will support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization, with the mission of saving marine life and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

Lizzo launched her solo career in 2013 after performing in The Chalice. She got her start by opening for bands like Har Mar Superstar, Sleater-Kneey and Haim. In 2018, she started making her mark by performing at several festivals like Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. In 2019, her third studio album “Cuz I Love You” made it into the Billboard Top Ten and landed her in the mainstream and she launched two concert tours in support. “Truth Hurts”, the underperforming single, was featured in a movie and finally became a hit. In 2020, she performed at the Grammys and, to this day, Lizzo has played over 200 concerts in 16 countries.