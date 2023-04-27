Funeral service for Ivan “Dicky Boy” Brown, 73 yrs., a resident of Smith’s Bay, Cat Island, will be held at Bible Truth Ministries, Martin’s Close, Cowpen Road, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Allan Strachan, assisted by Pastor Dwight Armbrister & Pastor Carroll Johnson. Cremation follows.

Ivan’s Legacy will forever remain in the hearts of his:

Sisters: Maria Garland, Zerline Brown, Velma Dickinson, Celestine Lewis, Natasha Hall, Elva and Ruthmae Brown

Brothers: Bruce, Larry, Rodney, Alfred Fritzgerald, Alfred, Berkley and Kevin Johnson

Aunts: Hazel Brown, Doramae Seymour and Prescola Allen

Brothers In Law: Wilfred Brown, Peter Hall

Nieces: Monique, Tanya, Neveleka, Deandra, Dominique, Shaniska, Shantel, Rotunda, Lewchea, Britney, Lenera, Ashley, Allea, Morgan, Aleisha, Cynthia, Brenae

Nephews: Delano, Tony, Delano, Corey, Wilfred, Corey, Fabian, Elon, Joseph, Leslie, Patrick, Moses and Clifton

Cousins: Freddie Nabbie, Leroy Saunders, Dan Thurston, Wade Smith, Sterling, Raphath and Nelson Seymour, Michael Francis, Dianne Stubbs, Euricka Allen, Juanita and Kenwood Pratt

Numerous Other Relatives and Friends Including But Limited To: Beretta Scott,Sheyna, Sanchez and Shashake Nabbie, Schivano and Schirone Saunders, Michaela, Stephen, Crystal, Kavonne, Joshua, Deon, Damian, Shawnette, Sterling, Stepnaz, Nazaria, Astrinique, Raphanique, Dottlee Johnson and Family, Thelma Shakespeare and Family, Alfred Moss Jr. and Family, Deveaux Family, Stubbs Family, Louise Saunders and Family, Theresa Williams and Family, Deon Brown, Palm Tree Estates Family, First Baptist Church (Freeport), PHM, Overcoming Power Ministry International, Balm in Gilead, Attorney General’s Office.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.