DEATH NOTICE

MR. IVAN HARCOURT RUSSELL JR., age 69 of # 7 Spinney Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, February 19th, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Donna Russell; Children: Ivan Russell III, Tanya Green and Tameka Brown; Nine (9) Grandchildren and Two (2) Great Grandchildren; Sisters: Shelly Woodside and LorraineWilliams; Brothers: Namaan and Barry Russell; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.