A Private Memorial service was held for Ivan Nicholas Johnson, 68 years, of West Hill Street, Nassau, at Fiona’s Amphitheatre of the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (NAGB), West Hill Street at 10.00 a.m. on Saturday 20th November 2021. Archdeacon Keith Cartwright of St Agnes Parish Church gave the commendation.

Ivan was Predeceased by his parents, Basil L.I. Johnson C.B.E., D.F.M and Eunice Johnson née Walsh

Survived by: His three sisters: Felicity and Janet Johnson and Jill Albury

Nieces: Tevia Lockhart (Clifford), Lindsay Clarke (Dennian) of Toronto, Ontario and Carla Jupp (Brayon)

Grand nephews: Cael L. Lockhart and B. Jordon Jupp

Brother-in-law Charles E. Albury

Aunt: Octavia Johnson

Lifelong friend: Dr.K. Jonathan “Johnny” A. Rodgers and Mrs. Patti Rodgers,

Alanna, Lisa and Michael Rodgers (Godson), Emily and Dr. Patricia Rodgers.

Cousins:

Valeria Johnson, Barry Johnson (Dr. Ingrid), Michael K. Johnson Sr. (Zerleen) of Virginia, April Andrews (Gervonn), Paulette Johnson, Sheenagh Romer, Stephen Johnson (Melanie), Christian Johnson, David Johnson (Phyliss), Dwight Johnson and Wendy Johnson, Paul Shortle (Val) of Billingham Yorks, England. Leslie Pinder and family, Nicole Winder (Duwaine) and family of Georgia, Claudia Johnson and family, D’Angelo Johnson and family, Darryl Vaughan (Kishan) and family, Kimberly Vaughan and family of Georgia, Ryan Lockhart (Katherine) and family, Gari Strachan, Dr. Valencia Johnson and family, Nicholas and Andrew Johnson and family, Celeste Jones (Kirk) of London, Ontario, Michael K. Johnson Jr. and Saina Johnson of Virginia, Raquelle Rahming and family, Courtney Ingraham and family, Rayford Rahming Jr., Ashlee Romer, Robert Johnson (Leil) and family, Symonne and Aaron Johnson of Florida, Philip Johnson, Gemma Adams (Lee) and family of Billingham Yorks, England, Andre Mitchell and family, Audley Mitchell (Dr. Monique), Vanessa Thompson of Australia, Corliss Culmer (Clifford), Miles Culmer (Chanel) , Gabrielle, Carolena and Marc Richard Culmer, Corydon Mitchell, Pamela Mitchell, Craig Mitchell and family, Hon. Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ian Mitchell and family, Carla Seymour and family, Matthew Mitchell (Cheryl) and family and Dr. Marva Mitchell (Dr. John) and family of New York.

Punch family including:

Sonia Minnis, Mike Parnell, Charlene Johnson, Tavia Tynes, Tavares

Duncombe, Astrid Algreen, Mildred Brown, Debbie Claridge, Selvon

Claridge, Damon Cummings, Patrice Hudson, Christina King, Debra Bethel, Latisha Darville, Calvin Davis, Jason Johnson, Gamaliel Johnson, Alphaneiko Rolle, Rochelle Rolle, Dominic Archer, Arsenio Rolle, and Contributors Nicki Kelly and Catherine Kelly, Rogan Smith and Erle Bethell. Robert Lyons, Deborah Pressley and Carlos Gomez and crew of the Intergraph Group, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Keith Kemp.

Numerous other relatives and friends including:

Dr. Adrian Sawyer, Jennifer Minnis and the Minnis family, Maria Taylor (Bernard)

and family, Clarissa Hornet (David) of Alberta, Canada and family, Carlos, M.

Theresa, Margaret-Anne and Carmena Butler, Wyatt Johnson, Camille Johnson

and Evarista Mitchell, Janet Donnelly-Parnell, Ian Mortemore, Samuel and Thalia

Campbell and family, Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey and family, Hon. Dr. Hubert A.

Minnis and Mrs. Patricia Minnis, Michael and Spring Alexiou and family, Damian

Blackburn of Guyana, Paul and Kim Aranha, John Marquis of Cornwall England, Pamela Burnside and family, John Wanklyn and family of Florida, Peter O’Neill of New Zealand, Simon Potter, Essie and Micdeasha Hanna, Gerry Wirth, Yorick “Ricky” Brown and family, Richard Lightbourn, Julie Roker-Hoffer, Victoria Sarne, Serena Williams, Travette Pyfrom, Mr. D. Rolle, Judith Papillion, Helen Ellis, Dr. Madeline Sawyer, Dr. Godfrey “Pro” Pinder, Andre Rollins, Johnny Bethel, Jeanette Bethel, Peter Maury, Joanne Smith, Debbie Deal, Dr. Brian Humblestone, John Duckworth, Rick Lowe, Enrico, Annemarie, Paolo and Roberta Garzaroli, Harvey Roberts of Harbour Island, Hon. O.A. Tommy Turnquest and Mrs. Shawn Turnquest, John Bostwick, Peter Pawar, Manjit Pawar and the Taj Mahal family, Michael Scott Q.C., Edward and Michelle Fields, Sandra J. Knowles, Cedric Scott of California, Julio Turano of London, Dudley Ankerson of London, David Merricks of London, Dr. Henry “Hank” Coleman of Florida, Mike Boone, Suncher Outten, Joe and Tracy Johnson, Sarah Schauff, Maggie Colebrooke-Crissy (Dennis) of Florida, Sarah Hug, Elma Campbell, Anne and Robert Bease and family, Caroline Doobie, Adam Darville, Artesia Davis, Robert Carron, Brian and Jonathan Simms, Brent Stubbs, Anthony Forbes and The Bahamas Press Club 2014, Lindsay Thompson, Clover Bonamy, Peter Ramsay, Linda Crawley-Gibson and the ‘70s Tribune reporters, The Cricket Club crew, the V.I.P. crew, Ruth Chris Steakhouse crew (Coral Gables), Roberto and the Gables Grand Plaza crew and the Old Malvernians of Worcester, England, Security protection officers, faithful newspaper vendors and the entire loyal readership of The Punch in-country and wherever in the world you are.

AND LEST WE FORGET friends who have gone on before:

Dr. Ted Allen; P. Anthony White; Dr. John Lunn; Vincent D’Aguilar; Sidney Whitfield; Fred Cooper; George Farrington; Francis D’Arceuil and Vincent Vaughn.