Funeral Announcement

Ivan Peter Minnis, age 84 years, a resident of #4 Garden Road, Gleniston Gardens, and formerly of Calabash Bay, Andros, will be held at 11am, on Friday, August 19th, 2022, at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be Venerable Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright, assisted by Rev’d Fr. Ruel J. Strachan. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Ivan is predeceased by his wife: Miralda Geraldine Minnis; parents: George Henry Minnis & Agnes Elizabeth Thompson-Bullard; siblings: Jethniel Minnis, Angerita Lundy, Roslyn Evans, Madge Evelyn Cargill, Hilfred Bullard, Leander and Leonard Minnis, Joshua Lewis, Vincent Martin, Madeline Ingraham.

Precious memories will forever be cherished in the hearts of his Children: Prescott Minnis, Kim Minnis- Collie, Sean Minnis (Lisa), Simona Smith(Theodore), Nadia Minnis; Grandchildren: Mario, Giovanni, Larvard, Lasheik (Latoya), Darlene, Alicia, Anastacia, Towayana, Donnithorne II (Madison), Domonic, Ashia, Kai, Yaadele, Yaanisa, Oniladye, Raheim, Akil, Ishey, Gabrielle, Jakobe; Great Grandchildren: Allyson, Alexandria, Bernae, Azayah, Zakaria, Zachary, Dashaun, Micah, Matteo, Zion; Great-Great-Grandchildren: Amaj; Siblings: Dudrie Minnis (Kathleen), Corraine Minnis-Rolle; Sisters -in-law: Joan Faulkes (Lorris), Cynthia McDonald, Marie Forbes; Brother-in -law: Robert McDonald (Jonester); Nieces & Nephews: Paulette Major, Lorraine Evans, Wendy Lewis, John Evans Jr., Altamease Dewar, Howard, Roger & Edward Minnis, Laverne Swaby, Don, Verna & Nigel Minnis (LaTonya), Denise Russell, Cecil Minnis Sr., George, Anthon, Ednal, & Bernard Minnis, Jackie Russell, Kent Minnis (Raquel), Kenderlyn Minnis-Theophilus, Adama Williams (Denrelio), Vanria Rose (Dwight), Godwin Cargill (Michelle), Adrian Cargill Sr. (Brenda), Cloretta Gomez (Glen), Wayde Cargill (Monique), Algernon Cargill Sr. (Lamar), Rev. Dr. Ursula Cargill, Troy Cargill Sr. (Angelia), Robertha Ferguson (Byron), Dr. Rodd Cargill, Donna Morrison, Kelsey Clarke, Dorothy Johnson, Gaynell Bullard, Keith Bullard, Corp. Jayson Rolle, Jamaal Rolle, Cedrica Rolle-Jolly, Cedric Rolle III, Stephan Rolle, Stephanie Rolle, Gary and Nathan Martin, Rosie Fountain, Marilyn Stubbs, Suzanne Martin, Patricia Lewis, Tinkle Lewis, Terry Rolle, Lois McCoy, Frank Ainsley (Sue), Charlene Thurston, Dexter McDonald (Renee), Desmond McDonald (Cheryl), Brian McDonald (Candace), Leo Lundy Jr., Martin Arnold Lundy, Judy Lundy- Miller (Delvon) Elizabeth Carey, Rosemarie Fountain, Marilyn Stubbs, Susan Mitchell, Nathan Martin, Miriam Paul, Michael Martin; Numerous other relatives and friends: Venerable Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright; Rev. Fr. Ruel Strachan; Chris and Melanie Minnis; Earl Rahming; Meryl Kelly; Arnold and Lisa Bain; Randolph Minnis & Family; Christopher & Melonie Minnis; The Minnis & Cargill Families from Calabash Bay Andros; Anthony Smith; Carol Minnis; Oswald Moore; Marla Strachan; Holy Family Catholic Church; St. Agnes Anglican Church, Anglican Christian Men (ACM) and Usher Board; Princess Margaret Hospital, Male Medical I; Residents of Chippingham, Foster Street & Churchill Avenue; I & M Drug Store Domino Crew; The Oakes Field Community, Baker’s Close; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12noon to 5pm.