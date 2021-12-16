Memorial service for the late Ivan Prosper age 50 years of 16 Brigadoon Estates will be held at New Providence Community Church on Monday, December 20th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Stephen Munroe and pastor Derrick Benjamin.

He was predeceased by his:

Mother: Linda Prosper Ferguson, Sister Nicola Rahming and Brother Sean Gomez

He is survived by:

His Loving and Dedicated Wife: Dr. Christie Prosper

Daughter: Elizabeth Prosper

Father: David Humes

Brothers: Nevado (Bolo) Paul (Michelle), and Darren Paul (Charlene) Dwight Rahming Sr

His Grandparents: Edward and Dorothy Prosper

In-Laws: Owen & Carlotta McKittrick, Amy Hovaldt

Aunts: Minister Sandra Butler,Diana Bowe (Virgil), Evangelist Melony Minnis (Bishop Christopher N. Minnis), Leona Vega of Ft Lauderdale, FL (Rafael), Pastor Deborah McFall; Prophetess Dorothy McPhee (Apostle K.D. McPhee), and Dollymae Pratt

Uncles: Henson, Pastor Edward (Prophetess Janet), Christopher Prosper, and Arthur Humes

Grand Aunts: Hattie Sweeting, Sylvia Francis, Marjorie Ramsey and Betty Davis

Nieces: Destinique Rahming, and Gabriel Paul

Nephews: Dwight Rahming Jr.; Jamaine, Judah, Isaac, Diaje, Aaron, and Darien Paul.

Cousins: Garvin Adderley, Maliania Dames, Tanya McQueen, Bernizer, Anya, Alisa, Damico, Ricardo, Ricardo Jr., Keitra, Allie, Rashad, Tawanna, Carissa and Alvin Prosper, Journee Dillard, Dawn & Sullivan, of Dallas Georgia, Tamika, James, Julien, and Jameson LaCroix, Jourdan Bowe, Mya & Christopher Minnis Jr., Shenika Pinder, Rafael, Alex, Camden, India, Morgan, Ayden and Tristen Vega, Lindsey Martin, Dimitri McFall, Minister Ciji Barr, Nathanael & Nathan Russell, Crystal & Galen Seymour; Chiquita (Tiny) Rolle, King David III and Shelby McPhee, Lamon, Andrea, and Jourdan Bowe, Donna, Desmond Sr, and Desmond Jr. Bascom, Demico Armbrister, Wendy, Bill and Liam Mills, Wendell, Christine, Stephan and Simone Francis, Shatara and Ronald Troy, Andrew and Lisa Moss, Derek and Jan Moss, Pastors Neil & Judy Graham and Cayla and Don Mickalishen, Cecil McKenzie and family.

Other Relatives and Friends including: Chief Apostle Bishop Leon Wallace, Bishop Daniel & Carla Hall, Bishop V.G & Elder. Beverley Clarke, Prophet Stephen & Min. Nadene Munroe (BEI), Pastors Mario & Ericka Moxey, Pastor Matthew Sweeting, Jeff & Diana Ward, Hon. Ryan Pinder, Elissa McCombe, Mikia Gomez and Family, Chuck & Honey Harris, Antoine ’Rory’ & Keva Adams, Min. Edison & Darleen Sumner & VOP, Isaiah Taylor & BahaMen, Juke Box Live, The Counterpoint Band, the Drummers Association, Nicole Bowe, Paulette Hill, Yvonne Capron, Shirley Wilson, Leanna Jones, Lolita Thompson, Luke, Cool, Tiba, Frances, Hector, Jean, Fife and Family George Delva ; Barbara Milford , Donavan McKenzie, Carilyn Bowe & Family, Cheryl and Jermaine Humes, Tamika Curtis, The Staff of Prosper Family Chiropractic, World Changes Ministries International. Cable Bahamas & Aliv Family, the Bahamas Harvest Church Family, New Providence Community Church and Praise Team and The Bernard Road Church of God and a host of other relative and friends.