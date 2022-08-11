Funeral service for Ivan “Tommy” Thompson, 80 yrs., a resident of Pompino Court, Sunset Park & formerly of Zion Hill, Cat Island & Deep Creek, Eleuthera, will be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill & Wulff Roads, on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Fr Kristopher Higgs. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Ivan is survived by his adopted son, Antinio and his wife Phylecia; two adopted grandsons: Justice and Zahir Sands.

Nieces and nephews: Alberta Marina Thompson, Jacklyn Thompson, Helen Goodman, Marion Sweeting, Diana Rolle, Ruthmae Thompson, Ronald Thompson Leonard Thompson, Garfield Anderson, Howard Thompson, Ezra Sands, Rodney Thompson, Kendal Thompson, Ervin Thompson, Kareem Burrows, Kenhrone Burrows

Cousins: The entire Thompson Family of Miami, Florida; Edmond, Mary, Martha, Frankie Stubbs; Madlene Stubbs Williams, Valencia Stubbs, Cyril Newbold, The Stubbs Family of Arthurs Town, Zion Hill and Dumfries, Cat Island; the entire Thompson and Bonimy Families

Other Relatives and Friends: Reuben T. Stuart and Family, Nora Newbold and Family, Fletcher Ferguson and Family, Kent and Annis Sands, George and Regina Sands and Family, The Rolle Family, The Sands Family, The Outten Family, The Johnson Family, Christopher Gilbert and Family; the neighbors of Pompino Square Sunset Park. Princess Cooper, David Farrington, Peter Smith, Peter Stuart, Pearl Adderley, Janet Smith, Kennedy Butcher, David Thompson, Lionel Perpaul, Christine Bain, Betty Young and Family, Cecelia Cooper, Evenette McPhee, Arthur Henfield, Walter Forbes, Arnette Kirby, Dereck Cooper, Family of the Late Stanley and Dorothy Brown, Laterio Woodside, Mary Fernander, Rosemary Roker, Kenneth Ward, Rev. Arthur Charlton, Bernard Newbold, Benjamin Brown, Don Major, Brian Webb, Rector and Members of St. Barnabas, Anglican Church, The Board of Governors, Management Team and Employees of The Lyford Cay Club.

To all those persons Doctors, Nurses and others not mentioned, who cared for Ivan, we say Thank you.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.