Obituaries

 Ivan “Tommy” Thompson

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email August 11, 2022
0 157 1 minute read

Funeral service for Ivan “Tommy” Thompson, 80 yrs., a resident of Pompino Court, Sunset Park & formerly of Zion Hill, Cat Island & Deep Creek, Eleuthera, will be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill & Wulff Roads, on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.  Officiating will be Fr Kristopher Higgs. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Ivan is survived by his adopted son, Antinio and his wife Phyleciatwo adopted grandsons: Justice and Zahir Sands.

Nieces and nephews: Alberta Marina Thompson, Jacklyn Thompson, Helen Goodman, Marion Sweeting, Diana Rolle, Ruthmae Thompson, Ronald Thompson Leonard Thompson, Garfield Anderson, Howard Thompson, Ezra Sands, Rodney Thompson, Kendal Thompson, Ervin Thompson, Kareem Burrows, Kenhrone Burrows

Cousins: The entire Thompson Family of Miami, FloridaEdmond, Mary, Martha, Frankie Stubbs; Madlene Stubbs Williams, Valencia Stubbs, Cyril Newbold, The Stubbs Family of Arthurs Town, Zion Hill and Dumfries, Cat Island; the entire Thompson and Bonimy Families

Other Relatives and Friends: Reuben T. Stuart and Family, Nora Newbold and Family, Fletcher Ferguson and Family, Kent and Annis Sands, George and Regina Sands and Family, The Rolle Family, The Sands Family, The Outten Family, The Johnson Family, Christopher Gilbert and Family; the neighbors of Pompino Square Sunset Park. Princess Cooper, David Farrington, Peter Smith, Peter Stuart, Pearl Adderley, Janet Smith, Kennedy Butcher, David Thompson, Lionel Perpaul, Christine Bain, Betty Young and Family, Cecelia Cooper, Evenette McPhee, Arthur Henfield, Walter Forbes, Arnette Kirby, Dereck Cooper, Family of the Late Stanley and Dorothy Brown, Laterio Woodside, Mary Fernander, Rosemary Roker, Kenneth Ward,  Rev. Arthur Charlton, Bernard Newbold, Benjamin Brown, Don Major,  Brian Webb, Rector and Members of St. Barnabas, Anglican Church, The Board of Governors, Management Team and  Employees of The Lyford Cay Club.

To all those persons Doctors, Nurses and others not mentioned, who cared for Ivan, we say Thank you.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email August 11, 2022
0 157 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Kerstin

Kerstin

Related Articles

Photo of Mr. Addington Neville Davis￼

Mr. Addington Neville Davis￼

August 11, 2022
Photo of Hillary Valencia Saunders

Hillary Valencia Saunders

August 11, 2022
Photo of Ernest Theophilus McKenzie

Ernest Theophilus McKenzie

August 11, 2022
Photo of Nicholas Charles Rolle

Nicholas Charles Rolle

August 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker