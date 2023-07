Funeral service for the Late JACQUELINE GEQUETTA BOWE age 102 years of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama and formerly of Palmetto Point, Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Rev. Agatha Martin, assisted by Rev. Ken Russell. Internment will follow in the church cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish her fond memories are her children: Robert (Greta) Knowles, Chyrel Martin, Philip (Samantha) Bowe, Earl (Stephanie) Bowe and Joseph (predeceased) (Pazia) Bowe; siblings: Olga Porter, Kingsbury Sands, Jenevie Bethel, Shirley and Mizpah Evans (Deceased); grandchildren: Andrea Knowles, Tiffany (John) Cobb, Robert Jr. (Stacey) Knowles, Adina Knowles, Kobe Knowles, Christopher (Charlice) Saunders, Kriston Saunders, Errol Martin II, Jason Martin, Jasmin (Darrin) Rolle, Phillip (Nikkie) Bowe, Anja, Dustin, Malique, Sunae Bowe, Earlin II (Keetra) Bowe, Tabitha Bowe, Verkisha and Joseph Jr. (Lovely) Bowe; great grandchildren: Kareem and Kyla Manuel, Shadee (Ashton) Language, Syd Hutchinson, Ella Hammond, Ravyn and Chase Knowles, D’jari and Jaylon Saunders, Chelsee and Channon Saunders, Errol Martin III, Javan, Erran, and Jada Martin, Jason Jr. (Nestaesa), Jaheim and Jalisia Martin, Kierro Martin, Darrin Rolle Jr. and Darrinnae (Devon) Lightbourne, Ashley, Asher and Alora Bowe, Addison Bethel, Carrisa (Julano) Pryce, Earlin III and Earyn Bowe, Ta’Shauna Woodside, Paryz Joffre, Jai’len Stuart, Jai’da and Demetrias McCloud, Alannah, Josiah and Asira Bowe; adopted grandchildren: Elvis Stuart, Michael Forestan and Brandon Rolle; great-great grandchildren: Nyla, Nia, Ashton, Nuri, and Nalani Language, Julano Price Jr., Jaela and E’ranae Martin; nieces: Marilyn Ramos Holley, Maryann Culmer, Christina Sands, Patrice Rolle (predeceased) (Aaron), Melanie (Robert), Jacqueline Bethel, Catherine (John) Hepburn, Shedell (Shawn), Donna Rolle, Zelda Evans, Edith (Jeffrey) Pinder and Bridgitte Knowles; nephews: Clifford (Sonia) Sands, Wade (Raquel) Sands, Nigel Sands, Romell (Glenda), Dwayne (Erica), Brian (Zelva), Clyde (Ann) Bethel, Douglas (Frankie) Evans, Jude Evans and Jonathan Evans; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.