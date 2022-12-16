Funeral Service for Jacqueline Olive Kemp, aged 80 years, of Sunward Way, Sunshine Park, will be held on Friday, 16th December 2022, at 11.00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street North. Officiating will be Fr. Simeon Roberts. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

Jackie is survived by her sons, Donrichus (Don), Jerome Angelo (Joey), Jacques and Dwight Kemp; adopted son, Clyde (Alexandria) Forbes, Jr.; daughter-in-law: Sophia Kemp; grandchildren: Jannay Kemp, Devenney Kemp, Tylar Rutherford, Deja Gray, Angelo (April) Kemp, Antonio (Kendia) Kemp, Andre Kemp, Ashton Kemp, Joel Kemp, Jacques F. Kemp, Jackheil Kemp and D’Avante (Carlton) Kemp-Curtis; great grandchildren: Araya, Arthur and Analysa Kemp; sisters: Michelle Woods-Taylor and Phillipa Delancy; adopted sisters: Cleopatra (Marco) Woods-Rolle and Lorraine Hamilton; brother: Patrick Sands; brother-in-law: William Delancy; aunts: Albertha Roberts, Veronica Hutchinson and Barbara (Clyde, Sr.) Forbes; uncles: Aubrey, Sr. (Ellry) Tucker and John Paul (Hilda Mae) Tucker; nieces: Crystal, Chrisma and Candyce Sands, Kelly (Drew) Fowler and Lesa Delancy; nephews: Robert Pantry, Tory Sands and Adrian Delancy; and numerous other relatives and friends including Julie Collie, Debbie Smith, Georgette (Rory) Scavella, Sharon Kelly, Stuart Kelly, Terez and Leslie Hutchinson; Anntoinette (Don) Nouguez; Jeanette Broadus, Philip and Betty Roberts, Cecil Roberts, Randy Rodgers, Terran Rodgers, Beatrice Strachan, Ormond and Bertha Collie; the Collie family, the Pople family; the Culmer family of Palmetto Point, Eleuthera; the Agnes Johnson Family, Wellington and Beatrice Ferguson, Joseph Kemp, Bryan Taylor, Michael and Abgail Minns, Patrice Kemp, Veronique Moss, Veronica Wilson, Alma Davis, Betty Laing, Gertrude Carey, Rudy and Dellie Mosely, Beverly Laroda, Lynn Musgrove and family, Jacqueline Dean , D. Shane Gibson, Jackie’s Sunday afternoon chill bunch: Jenneil Hamilton-Lewis, Daliah Hamilton-Knowles, Cameron Lewis, Skeeter Culmer, Raynell Bowe, Leland Beckford, Hubert Hamilton, Earle Hamilton, Lisle Pugh, Aldeka Colebrook, and the Sunward and Sunshine Way, Sunshine Park Community.

May She Rest In Peace

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44A Nassau Street, on Thursday, 15th December 2022, from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.