Funeral services for the Late JACQUELINE SMITH age 78 years of Freeport and formerly of Coral Lake, New Providence, will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Temple Assembly of God, Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Dr. Edward Victor, assisted by Pastor Dr. Robert Lockhart and Pastor Dr. Margo Victor. Interment will follow in Grand Bahama Memorial Park 2, Frobisher Drive and Settler’s Way, Freeport.

She is survived by her children: Donna Maria Gousse and son-in-law: Jerry Yrvel Gousse, Sherry Ann Weldon, Crystal Patrice Duplessis and son-in-law: Robinson Jusme, Deborah Yolande Liberal and her partner: Dwayne Evans, Kathy Elizabeth Liberal and Luke Marc Liberal; grandchildren: Devon Marc-Anthony Hearne, Jonathan Michael Hearne, Bradley Christopher Hearne, Eddie Weldon Jr., Justin Weldon, Amir Fritz Louis, Kiam Angelique Caughman, Kimani Dominique Caughman, Crystal Donna Patrice Liberal; bonus-grandchildren: Eve Jean, Jerry Gousse Jr., Joann Jones and Stephanie Gousse; great-grandchild: Bryson Hearne and bonus-great grandchildren: Jaylen Garcia and Kassidy Jones; siblings: Gerard Bien-Aime, Marceau Bien-aime, Serge Bien-Aime and Evelyn Roche and their children and the children of her late sister Immacula Dumas and a host of other relatives and friends in Freeport, Nassau and the United States including: Shirley, Ann-Marie, Pricilla, Esther Marie, Dewey and Dedrie Taylor, Shirley/Gregory Martin, Hadassah and Margaret Guilliaume, Precilla Rollins, Christine Fernander, Joyce Evans, Christine Deleveaux, Davanna and Sharad Rolle, Esther Williams, Thelma, Elder/Sis Flowers/Adalaide SDA church, Care Ministry-Calvary Temple Church, Home Away from Home Residents/Staff and her adopted church families over the years.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport on Friday January 6, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.