DEATH NOTICE FOR:

Jacques Saint-Cyr

Age: 68 years old

A Resident of Fox Hill, Nassau Bahamas and formerly of Au Cap Port Margot Haiti, died Tuesday July 12st , 2022 at Princess Margareth Hospital .

Left to cherish his memories are his:

Wife: Suzette Alteon: Children: Rolex saint -Cyr, Jacquescius saint-Cyr, Alisemene Saint-Cyr

Grandchildren: Chrisrael Saint-Cyr, Chrismaelle Saint-Cyr

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rest on Funeral Chapel Limited and details will be announced at a later date.