Jake Owen opens Country Week at the Atlantis

Ten-time country music chart-topper Jake Owen took to the stage island boy-style, barefoot with a huge smile on his face as he opened Country Week at Atlantis with his latest hit single, “Best Thing Since Backroads.”

Before he hit Casuarina Beach, for the outdoor performance under the stars, and just steps away from the Atlantic, I got to meet Owen backstage, and his affable personality was welcoming. He shook hands and greeted you with a smile before he hit Casuarina Beach and rolled through hits like “American Country Love Song,” “Homemade,” “Down To The Honkytonk” and “Up There Down There.”

His approachable personality showed in his performance, which was free to the public and steps away from the calm Atlantic waters. He interacted with the audience throughout, and only slowed down for songs like “Made For You” and “Alone With You.”

His high-energy set on Saturday, August 20, was the perfect kick-off to a week that will be bookended on Saturday, August 27, with GRAMMY, ACM, CMA and AMA-winning quartet Little Big Town scheduled to take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Nine-time GRAMMY winner Sheryl Crow is scheduled for October 8.

From the GRAMMY, ACM, CMA and AMA Award-winning Little Big Town, guests can expect to hear a mix of classic hits and newer music, including “Boondocks,” “Little White Church,” “Girl Crush,” “Better Man,” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.”

“Little Big Town is one of the most exciting country bands touring,” Jason Spencer, Atlantis vice president of on-island marketing and events, told The Nassau Guardian in an earlier interview. “Their live show is amazing and they have a super passionate fan base which fits them perfectly as one of the two headlining acts for our Country Week.”

He earlier said they were fortunate to partner with Owen who popped over to Atlantis while in the midst of headlining his “Up There Down Here Tour”, which features more than 30 dates. The tour takes its name from his newest song “Up There Down Here” which he put out in March.

During Country Week, guests are participating in various country-themed culinary, beverage, and entertainment experiences. Offerings will include country karaoke at The Coral, line dancing events, country brunch at Poseidon’s Table, BBQ and Beers night at Pirate Republic, Texas Cowboy Happy Hour at The Point, cowboy-themed dishes at Seafire Steakhouse, and cocktail specials at Sea Glass, Moon Bar, Plato’s, Seafire, The Point and Sun & Ice Lounge.

The resort is also offering country-themed movies at the Atlantis theater and endless activities for the younger set.

“We pride ourselves on continuing this legacy by offering unique and unrivaled entertainment each and every year at our resort,” Spencer previously told The Nassau Guardian. “This year is no different with our Music Making Waves concert series. Continuing to bring this level of talent year after year means that we are not only living up to our high entertainment standard but also setting the tone for the island that we will constantly elevate our experience.”

Part proceeds from the Music Making Waves concert series and the pre-concert village supports The Blue Project Foundation. He said at Atlantis, they are proud that they have been able to raise awareness and financial support for the Blue Project Foundation.

“Guests should be proud to know that by just purchasing a ticket to a Music Making Waves concert, that they are making a positive difference for marine life. The Blue Project Foundation also has a huge presence and activation area in our concert village. This allows guests to further understand the conservation efforts of The Blue Project Foundation and what they can do to further help the cause,” said Spencer.