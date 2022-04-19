News

Jamaican fails to declare $21k, has money seized

A traveler who failed to declare that he was traveling with more than $21,000 on Thursday lost the money and was fined $400.

Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Jamaican national Patrick Williams at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Wednesday before he boarded a flight for Jamaica.

Williams had US$21,619 in his possession. While it’s not illegal to travel with large sums of cash, travelers carrying more than $10,000 are required to declare it.

Williams pleaded guilty to failing to declare at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

The magistrate forfeited the money to the Crown in addition to handing down the $400 fine or six months in prison.

Williams paid the fine to avoid the prison sentence.

Prosecuting attorney Inspector Samantha Miah appeared for the Crown.

