Jamaican gaming company interested in Bahamas

Supreme Ventures Limited is looking into expanding its gaming business into The Bahamas and has already started discussions with the Gaming Board, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Xesus Johnston told Guardian Business last week, adding that horse racing could also be revived.

Just before speaking at last week’s Caribbean Gaming Show at Atlantis, Johnston explained that Supreme Ventures has many proprietary games it can introduce to The Bahamas, as well as its custom gaming lounges. He explained that his company focuses on games and entertainment tailored toward “regular people”, adding that their model also creates entrepreneurs as people build out their own sites, much like a franchise.

“We provide entertainment to the local people at the community level,” said Johnston.

“We also provide an opportunity to create micro-entrepreneurs, because the people who sell on our behalf actually build a business that becomes their own.

“And I’ve been exposed to many islands in The Bahamas, I see it as an opportunity to create a value chain and a connection through gaming.”

He said Supreme Ventures has already expanded to Ghana, and offers a lottery across eight jurisdictions in the Caribbean.

Supreme Ventures is one of the region’s largest gaming companies and is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The company also operates horse racing track Caymanas Park in Jamaica.

Johnston told this paper that he sees horse racing as a sport that can return to The Bahamas, along with other Supreme Ventures products.

“We want to innovate. We want to provide new types of games, new types of products, whether it comes back into sports betting,” he said.

“In Jamaica, we offer ten different numbers games, all are unique to us, and all have a draw up to six times a day. So, I think we can translate that into the Bahamian culture, and create entertainment for people and to expand the market.

“But the two other things that are important is to create micro entrepreneurism, business people. I’ve seen quite a few islands where there isn’t anything happening. And through gaming and entertainment, we can then build some energy around the community shops, the community gas stations, and then begin to help the communities thrive a little bit more, which is what we’ve seen in Jamaica.

“I think there is opportunity, we’re going to have some meetings with the gaming board, and also some local individuals in the market and see how we can push forward.

“In Jamaica we operate a racetrack called Caymanas Park. TVG and FanDuel, which everybody knows, has now taken the races and is broadcasting them throughout the US so people can bet on them.

“So, when I talk about a product, we can diversify entertainment, we can bring horse racing to The Bahamas, and people can see it, people can bet on it, they can enjoy the racing. So I think there is a lot of opportunity. And The Bahamas provides fertile ground to add on to what already exists, not to replicate, but to add on and to bring some new things to market.”

Johnston said the conference has helped his company to become more comfortable with what The Bahamas has to offer to regional businesses Like Supreme Ventures. He said in terms of casino betting for locals, The Bahamas is in a similar position to most islands in the Caribbean.

During the conference, though, the Gaming Board announced several proposed changes to the Gaming Act, including some that bar Bahamians from casino gambling.

“Consideration is being given to removing the restriction that precludes domestic players from gambling in commercial casinos,” Gaming Board chief counsel Crystal Knowles announced at the gaming conference last week.

Johnston said this change could be good to explore, given that casino gambling in The Bahamas has reached maturity.

“I think you have a mature market in terms of the casinos, and it’s a good idea for any government or any regulator for that matter to explore. How do you continue the lifecycle when you’re at the mature stage of a market,” said Johnston. “So it shouldn’t be off the table.”