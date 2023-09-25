Jamaican teen escapes from detention center

Police are searching for a Jamaican teen who escaped from the Carmichael Road Detention Centre on Friday.

The 17-year-old was detained by immigration officers and was discovered missing at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Police said he “has a light brown complexion, is slim built, has brown eyes, black Afro hair with a scar under his nose, stands 5’9 tall, and was last seen wearing a red shirt with either white stripes or printed letters, skinny jeans, and white tennis shoes”.

He is known to frequent the eastern area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911, 919 or 504-9991/2.