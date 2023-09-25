News

Jamaican teen escapes from detention center

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email September 25, 2023
0 Less than a minute
The Carmichael Road Detention Centre. FILE

Police are searching for a Jamaican teen who escaped from the Carmichael Road Detention Centre on Friday.

The 17-year-old was detained by immigration officers and was discovered missing at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Police said he “has a light brown complexion, is slim built, has brown eyes, black Afro hair with a scar under his nose, stands 5’9 tall, and was last seen wearing a red shirt with either white stripes or printed letters, skinny jeans, and white tennis shoes”.

He is known to frequent the eastern area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911, 919 or 504-9991/2.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email September 25, 2023
0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Man denied bail ahead of trial

September 25, 2023

The late Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson was a giant in the Bahamian sporting community

September 23, 2023

Hundreds to get promotions

September 22, 2023

Govt to launch free breakfast program in designated schools next month

September 22, 2023
Back to top button