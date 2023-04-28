Jamal Small continues to his ascent up the culinary ladder

Chef Jamal Small, 35, continues his ascent up the culinary ladder, with his appointment to executive chef at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort.

“I’m ecstatic because the hard work and dedication paid off, and it’s all thanks to the people who have always pushed me like the late DeAnne Gibson,” said Small.

In hiring Small, he was described by the resort as a true culinarian who is passionate about creating exquisite dishes that highlight the diverse flavors of the Caribbean.

“He is truly dedicated to his craft, always innovating and striving to create a memorable dining experience,” said John Conway, general manager of The Ocean Club. “We look forward to having him lead our culinary team with his elevated menu creations.”

With expansion in the cards for the resort, including a revamping of the Versailles Terrace menu, for now, Small oversees the property’s dining which includes the Dune by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, which serves an imaginative blend of French-Asian cuisine with a seafood twist and a dash of Bahamian spice; Ocean Blu, a casual poolside restaurant; in-room dining; and the Martini bar and lounge. He is be in charge of stewarding which falls under culinary in the Four Seasons brand.

For Small, the focus is on getting the resort’s culinary offerings back to the high standard it previously enjoyed.

“I want us to get back to basics and back to the standard that was the Ocean Club. The Ocean Club has always held a high-end standard, and somewhere along the line I think it got watered down … it dipped a bit. Like an airplane, there was a little turbulence but I want us to get back to the altitude we were known for.”

Three weeks in to his new position, Small has been engaged in one-on-ones with the staff, which is a Four Seasons standard as the company is big on training and development. He has been meeting with members of the planning committee and speaking to them about what is expected, what has been going on and troubleshooting issues that need immediate attention.

Looking ahead to his six-month anniversary, the chef said improving staff morale his high on his agenda to get his them ready to work and to push for their upcoming fall season. For him, he said it starts with revamping menus offered in their cafeteria, which will start with a special Cinco de Mayo menu in honor of May 5. And he said staff will have a lot of exciting menus to look forward to, considering The Bahamas is celebrating its 50th Independence this year.

“You treat them like you want to be treated,” said Small. “Do unto others as you would have done to you is a Four Seasons golden rule.”

The chef also has plans to work on banqueting menu tweaks and to follow through on equipment installation that former executive chef Pieter Fitz-Dreyer had coming in.

[Fitz-Dreyer] had some plans that I see the value of and want to complete and follow through on.

One year in, he said he expects he should be able to step back and observe.

“I shouldn’t have to be as deep in the operation as I will be for the next six months. I should be able to scale back, and hold the chefs accountable and be more focused on training and development which an executive chef does.”

He said he is finding the process “exciting” even though he had not been focused on attaining a property executive chef title by age 35.

“I wasn’t even focused on being executive chef of a property, but if it came – it came. What got me with my conversation with Mr. Conway was that he said Four Seasons does not care about age, nationality, and all that junk. And that they care about the product, attitude and what you can bring to the table. They do away with the expat gets X, local gets Y – a Bahamian can get X. They believe in giving it and if a Bahamian can do it, get the Bahamian.”

As for what Small brings to the table, he said it is knowledge as regards to what is expected of him from Ocean Club, connection with food vendors and purveyors as well as plating, being cognizant of standards, and standardized recipes.

“Mr. Conway spoke to me about what he expects and of his vision for the resort moving forward. He knows what I’m capable of and that I can exceed expectations,” said Small.

Prior to his return to the Ocean Club, Small most recently served as corporate chef for Sysco Foods.

From 2012 to 2019, he was executive sous chef at The Ocean Club, and as such is familiar with the resort operations. His experience, prior to The Ocean Club, includes serving as sous chef and chef de partie for Albany Resort, as well as in leading culinary roles at Baker’s Bay, Marley Resort & Spa, and Atlantis.

Small holds a degree in culinary arts from The University of the Bahamas. He boasts an impressive array of achievements, including twice-named Taste of the Caribbean Chef of the Year. He was selected to participate in a three-year chef apprentice program, trained by renowned chefs including Nobu Matsuhisa and Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Highly committed to the local culinary community, Small generously shares his expertise with the next generation of chefs, supporting local community educational programs.