DEATH NOTICE

James Benjamin Saunders age 92 years of Green Turtle Cay, Abaco died on Wednesday May 18th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Marilyn Saunders of Green Turtle Cay, Abaco for 40years; Children: Ronald Lee Saunders, Benjamin Robert Saunders, Tamara jo Garcia, Samuel Rae Saunders, Cookie Carr, Margaret Ann Sales, Bernard Henry Swets and many Grandchildren and Great Grand Children

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.