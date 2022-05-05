Memorial service for James Demient Graham, 78 yrs., a resident of Hopkins Drive, Coral Harbour & formerly of Halifax, Canada, will be held at The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Blue Hill Road, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Bro. Alfred Stewart, assisted by other Ministers.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Theresa “Terry” Graham; 2 sons: Bill Graham & Stephen Graham; 1 granddaughter: Kennedy Graham; 6 grandsons: Matthew, Jack, Jeffery, Lorenzo, Lee, Terrell; 1 adopted daughter: Cynthia Glinton; daughter-in-law: Andrea Graham; 1 sister: Penny Graham; brothers-in-law: David Glinton Sr., Eugene Glinton Sr., & Wendall Glinton Sr.; a host of other relatives & friends: Bro. Alfred Stewart, David Slatter, Brent Symonette, D’Sinio D’Aguilar & Michael Anderson & many others too numerous to mention.

