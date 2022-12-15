Uncategorized

James Destorel Déus-Day

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 15, 2022
0 96 1 minute read

Memorial Service 

For James Destorel Déus-Day, 35

A resident of Water Street, Big Pond will be held at Victory Chapel on Minnie St. on Monday 19th December, 2022 at 6:30pm Officiating will be Michael Telerain and he will be assisted by other ministers of the gospel

He is survived by his Sister: Jamira Déus-Day

Nephew: Trelly Pierre

Brother-in-law: Owen Pierre

Uncles: Keod, David Jr. & Kean Smith

Aunts: Roselande Felix, Orelia Joseph, Monique & Helen Smith

Cousins: Romaine Davis, Janna Davis-Nixon, Hugh Morally, Faron Michel, Tashann Morally, Makeda & Zadok Smith, Logan & Ian Davis, Aishwarya Davis, Shawnny Nixon and Franshawn Michel and Caihugh Morally

Relatives & Friends: John Pierre, Ferly, Sylvester Jean, Sure Shots Team Members, Assassins Pool Team Members, The Nassau Valley 8 Ball Association, The Entire Seaman’s Lounge Family and Big Pound Family.

Friends and family can pay their last respects at Victory Chapel on Minnie Street on Monday 19th December, 2022 at 6:30pm.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 15, 2022
0 96 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Baha Mar junior tennis clinic deemed a huge success

December 13, 2022

Charles Wesley Smith

December 8, 2022

Margaret Jean Sawyer

December 2, 2022

Ian Anthony Lightbourn

November 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button