James Destorel Déus-Day
Memorial Service
For James Destorel Déus-Day, 35
A resident of Water Street, Big Pond will be held at Victory Chapel on Minnie St. on Monday 19th December, 2022 at 6:30pm Officiating will be Michael Telerain and he will be assisted by other ministers of the gospel
He is survived by his Sister: Jamira Déus-Day
Nephew: Trelly Pierre
Brother-in-law: Owen Pierre
Uncles: Keod, David Jr. & Kean Smith
Aunts: Roselande Felix, Orelia Joseph, Monique & Helen Smith
Cousins: Romaine Davis, Janna Davis-Nixon, Hugh Morally, Faron Michel, Tashann Morally, Makeda & Zadok Smith, Logan & Ian Davis, Aishwarya Davis, Shawnny Nixon and Franshawn Michel and Caihugh Morally
Relatives & Friends: John Pierre, Ferly, Sylvester Jean, Sure Shots Team Members, Assassins Pool Team Members, The Nassau Valley 8 Ball Association, The Entire Seaman’s Lounge Family and Big Pound Family.
Friends and family can pay their last respects at Victory Chapel on Minnie Street on Monday 19th December, 2022 at 6:30pm.