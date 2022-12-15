Memorial Service

For James Destorel Déus-Day, 35

A resident of Water Street, Big Pond will be held at Victory Chapel on Minnie St. on Monday 19th December, 2022 at 6:30pm Officiating will be Michael Telerain and he will be assisted by other ministers of the gospel

He is survived by his Sister: Jamira Déus-Day

Nephew: Trelly Pierre

Brother-in-law: Owen Pierre

Uncles: Keod, David Jr. & Kean Smith

Aunts: Roselande Felix, Orelia Joseph, Monique & Helen Smith

Cousins: Romaine Davis, Janna Davis-Nixon, Hugh Morally, Faron Michel, Tashann Morally, Makeda & Zadok Smith, Logan & Ian Davis, Aishwarya Davis, Shawnny Nixon and Franshawn Michel and Caihugh Morally

Relatives & Friends: John Pierre, Ferly, Sylvester Jean, Sure Shots Team Members, Assassins Pool Team Members, The Nassau Valley 8 Ball Association, The Entire Seaman’s Lounge Family and Big Pound Family.

Friends and family can pay their last respects at Victory Chapel on Minnie Street on Monday 19th December, 2022 at 6:30pm.