Obituaries
James Erlin Lockhart
DEATH NOTICE
James Erlin Lockhart aged 76 years, of Pinecrest Drive, Pinewood Gardens, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday 7th August, 2023.
He is survived by his Wife: Charlene Lockhart; Daughters: Nicole Sweeting, Olivia Chase, and Sherrie Lockhart; Sons: Kabuti, Antonio, and Brooks Lockhart, and Paul Stroud; Grandchildren: Raychil, Noah, Hannah, Joshua, Jaden, Brookell, Gabbriel, Hailey, Isabella, Paul, Payton, Paxton, and Samiah;Sisters: Chenena Gibson, Shirley Saunders, Ruth Donaldson, and Paula Butler; Brothers: Kennon and Ettienne Lockhart; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.