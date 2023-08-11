DEATH NOTICE

James Erlin Lockhart aged 76 years, of Pinecrest Drive, Pinewood Gardens, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday 7th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Charlene Lockhart; Daughters: Nicole Sweeting, Olivia Chase, and Sherrie Lockhart; Sons: Kabuti, Antonio, and Brooks Lockhart, and Paul Stroud; Grandchildren: Raychil, Noah, Hannah, Joshua, Jaden, Brookell, Gabbriel, Hailey, Isabella, Paul, Payton, Paxton, and Samiah;Sisters: Chenena Gibson, Shirley Saunders, Ruth Donaldson, and Paula Butler; Brothers: Kennon and Ettienne Lockhart; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.