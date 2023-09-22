Funeral service for James Harrison Miller II, 64 yrs., a resident of Deveaux Street, will be held in the Chapel at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Colyn Thompson. Cremation follows.

He is predeceased by his parents: James Harrison Miller I and Zerline Mortimer;

Wife: Charlene Miller; Brother: Phillip Sturrup; Sister: Theresa Goodman

LEFT TO CHERISH HIS MEMORIES ARE:

Son: James Harrison Miller III

Daughter-In-Law: Kendera Miller

Sisters-In-Law: Glenice Thompson & Colene Parker, Ellen, Angela & Christine Thompson and Harriet Sturrup

Brothers-In-Law: Vaughn Charles of Oklahoma, Cyril II, Sydney, Brian and Deacon Colyn Thompson, Pastor Calvin Parker and Phillip Sturrup

Adoptive Sister: Mary Clarke

Nieces: Phillipa Sturrup Rolle, Portia Sturrup, Brendalee Sturrup

Nephews: William Goodman, Leon Goodman

Other Relatives and Friends Including: Donald Rolle and Family, Maude Bain and Family, Alma Davis and family, Sylvia Godet, Crystal, Chantell and Eugene Clarke, Kurtz (Carol) Mark and family, Kressville Ritchie, Linda & Jackie Gomez, Anne Miller & Family, Annmarie Minnis & Family, Lillian McPhee & Family, Stacey Sylvester & Family, Crystal Love, Genevieve Fowler and family, Margaret Williams and family, Management and staff of Centerville Seniors Association, our Lady’s Church family, Management and staff of Premier Importers, Management and staff of WEMCO Security, The Deveaux Street, Young Street and Milton Street families. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at PMH Male Surgical Ward, and the Dialysis Unit, Gardiner, Romer and Butler Family, Louis Family & Newman Family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 12-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.