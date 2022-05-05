Funeral Service for the late James Hinsey, 64 years of Rocky Pine Road and formerly of Love Hill, Andros, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6th, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Msgr. Alfred C. Culmer assisted by other members of the Clergy. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish his memories are his Wife: Denise Hinsey; Children: Dr. Shantell Neely James, Wanria, James Jr., and Eleazar Hinsey, Timothy, Juliette, Shanell, and Lora Hinsey; Grandchildren: Alicia, Jaiden, James III and Lorenzo Hinsey, Kris Symonette, Brianna, Andriano James, MaKaveli, Mcgrady and Dericko Hinsey, Drexler and Deangelo Fraizer, Oswald Poitier, Mantayo Barton; Brothers: Orthnell Jr., Otis, Matthew and Oral Hinsey; Sisters: Evangelist Zorabell Pinder, Carmetta Spence and Michelle Hinsey; Son-in-Law: Andrew James; Daughters-in-Law: Thristian Curtis and Dekoda Lightbourne; Brothers-in-Law: Rupert Pinder Sr., Richard Agarro Sr., Stephen Larrimore, Jerome Thompson, and Ricardo Roberts; Sisters-in-Law: Jenny and Charlene Hinsey, Gena, Sophia and Daphne Larrimore, Dellarese Roberts and Shenik Thompson; Nieces and Nephews: Richard Jr., Loretta, Kermit, Gregory and Wade Agarro, Clarina, Lorrian, Natasha, Rupert Jr., and Garvin Pinder, Mark Knowles, Bradley Moxey, Brian and Tina Cargill, Michael Hinsey, Remelda and Edgar Moxey, Sharell and Shavaughn, Don, Helena, Catherine, Dellie, Angela, Melissa and Darina Hinsey, Nickell Major, Frank, Dario and Nikki Smith, Orricka Hinsey, Shekedra, Sonovia, Bianca, Brittney and Brandon Evans, Shakay and Richandia Roberts, Terelle and Perez Johnson, Keisha Smith, Elvis and Elton Munroe, Madilyn Thompson; Other Relatives and Friends: Craig and Charmaine Curtis, Sandra Barr & Family, Maria Lightbourn & Family, Coderro Farrington & Family, Patricia Hepburn, Lavern and Ronald Johnson, Ebenezar Fraizer, Eric, Dereck, Rondon, Alvin and Brenda Rolle, Zhivargo Hanna, Dexter whymns, Philencia Dames, Lisa Forbes, Jacqueline and Delaura Laing, Denise, Prince and Richard Woodside, Michael, Marlon, James, Mario and Ian whymns, Elvis Sr. and Desmond Munroe, Theophilus Pennerman, Valarie Stuart & Family, Christine Hanna & Family, Msgr. Alfred Culmer, Aaronnette Fiesta, Dr. Indria Jones, Nurse Cooper and the staff that care for him at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday May 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.