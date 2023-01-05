Funeral Announcement

James Howitt Ingraham, age 76 years, a resident of #535 Carmichael Road, will be held at 10am, on Friday, January 6th, 2023, at The Chapel of Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads. Officiating will be The Rev’d. Fr. Atma Budhu. Cremation will follow.

James’ loving memories will forever live on in the hearts of his Sons: James III, Colin and Brandon Ingraham; Daughter: Amy Ingraham; Grandchildren: Brandon Jr, Janae, Brayden, Tiana and Brandi Ingraham; Brothers: Lloyd (Vivienne), Patrick (Helen), William and Charles Ingraham; Sisters: Virginia Sawyer, Pandora Rolle, Brenda (Tom) Hackett, Sandra Beneby and Marilyn Bain; Numerous nieces and nephews including: Melisa (Laurent) Bassa, Robert, Simone and Sharon Sawyer, Kevin (Becky) Solomon, Devon (Nicole) and Cheryl Beneby, Brian Ingraham, Crystal (Kayshawn) Wilkinson, Darren Ingraham, Patrice, Patrick and Perron, Jason, Wildera, Delano and William Jr, Alexis and Valencia Ingraham, Kandi, Dominique, Renaldo and Britney Bain; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the Chapel on Friday, from 9am until service time.