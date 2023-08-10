Funeral Service for the late James Philip Farquharson age 96 years, a resident of Shirley Street, will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, East Shirley Street. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Anselm Russell assisted by Deacon Keith Roberts. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, East Shirley Street.

Predeceased by his parents: Fred and Adelaide Farquharson and his brother: Norman Farquharson.

Left to cherish his memories are: Guy Charles-Antoine and Family, The Family of the Late Eugene Newry and his wife Francois Newry., Garth and Cheryl Simms, Fr. Anselm Russell and The Scared Heart Church Family and others too numerous to mention.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Thursday, August 10 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at the church at 10:00 a.m. until service time.