Funeral Service for MR. JAMES PINDER JR., age 75 years of # 186 Dog Fish Street, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Alpheus Woodside assisted by Rev. Norris Bain. Interment will at Grand Bahama Memorial Park #2, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

James was predeceased by his Parents, James Sr. and Maude Pinder; Children, Jarvis Pinder and Jarell Pinder; Brothers Anthony and Hartman Pinder; Sisters: Veronica Rolle, Clara Wallace and Ivy Stuart.

Precious memories will linger in the Hearts of His Daughters: Chada and Monalisa Pinder, Jasma White; Sons: James (Chris) Pinder, Trazan Pinder, Lynden Lundy, Pedro Fox, Deven Forbes and Don Forbes; Grandchildren: Chavez, Chavonte Pinder, Thomas Knowles, Ron White Jr., Staneka Davis and Tanielle Walker; Great Granddaughter: Charisma and Khiari Pinder; numerous Nieces and Nephews: children of the late Anthony and Hartman Pinder, children of the late Veronica Rolle, children of the late Clara Wallace, children of the late Ivy Stuart; Cousin: Elijah (Cash) Walker and family and a host of host Friends: Billejene Fox and family, Judith Johnson and family, Ivan and Ben Alexander, Jackie Saunders, Carlton and Sonia Taylor and The King Is Coming Ministry, Tabernacle Baptist Church family, Nixon Cepoudy, Andrew Albuy and the Campbell Brothers. A Special thanks goes out to, Carlton and Sonia Taylor, Patricia Simms, Jerry Stuart, Christopher Hall, Melvina Evans-Hield, Judith Johnson, Cruz Rolle, Dajneau Williams, Dawen Curtis, Keith Butler Jr., Shawn Jolly and Nieoka Deveaux.

Viewing will be held in the “Halcyon Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.