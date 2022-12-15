Funeral Service

For

James Smith, 90

A resident of The Bluff South Andros died on Sunday 11th December,2022 at The Princess Margaret Hospital. Funeral Service will be held at Friendship Native Baptist Church, The Bluff, South Andros, Bahamas on Wednesday 21st December,2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev.Fairdale Smith assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in St Andrews Public Cemetery, The Bluff, South Andros, The Bahamas.

Left To Cherish His Memories are: His Wife: Enith Eloise Smith; Six Sons: Enoch, Vincent, O’Neil and Seldon Smith, (Vincent and Mitchell Smith (Deceased); Eight Daughters: Stacy Betsy Mae Burrows, Christina Sheila Moss, Valderine Chermaine Kelly, Milrietta Smith, Pamela Moss, Vanessa and Latoya Smith; Son-In-Laws: Royneil Lewis and Tyrone Smith; Daughters-in-law: Erma Smith and Sheka Smith; Grandchildren: Lewis, Tammica (Aaron) Rolle, Desiree Bain, Ian and Koren Burrows, Reba Farrington, Enoch Kendra) Smith Jr., Antiniqua and Vinzo Smith, Yosheiko (Kadien) Baker, Menalick, Melchizadek, and Annalise Smith, Nicoya, Royniska, Threvette and Latrell Lewis, Nivek Kelly, Michalda, Denetia and Mitchell Smith Jr., Diego, Tyretta and Jade Smith, Kirsten and Sarayah Moss, Shaquille and Dreniel Smith, Seldon Jr., Anwar, Seldranique, and Shekelya Smith, Denzel Jenour, Lebron Long, and Simeyah Rolle; Great-grandchildren: Lamontae, Keanu and Carmello Rolle, Jamaal, Alicia, Indera and Sergio Burrows, Jabez Jr. and Katelyn Bain, Isiah, Gabriel and Isabella Smith, Nevaeh Kelly, Teniah and Octavia Smith, Lashantaee and Shakarah Baker, Kaylyn Elden; One Sister: Prudence Rolle; Numerous Neices and Nephews Including: Rev. Fairdale Smith & family, Norward Smith & family, Patricia, Patrice, Dave, Garvin, Kaden, Ladera, Margahna & Family, Rev. Emmanuel Rolle, Maggie Plouffe, Rita, Jerry, Debbie, Benjamin & family, Willamena Pennington, Mavis Brown, Brendareen, Isiah, Deloris, Sharon & family, Berthamae, Jacqueline, Elrina Smith & family, Thelma, Eramae, Norma and Ruben Smith & family, Magnolia (Orman) Brown & family, Elouise Hutchinson, Simon, Calvin, Loletta, Stacy & family other Relatives and Friends including: Lillymae Smith & family, Ellamae Bain & family, Daniel Rahming & Family, Trevor Lewis & family, Loften Neely & family, Sandra Bartlett & family, Doraleen Gibson & family, Beatrice Green & family, Sylvia Phillips & family, Litfield, Rolle & family, and the entire South Andros Community, too numerous to mention. Special thanks to the staff of The Miriam Green Community Clinic, South Andros, Doctors and Nurses of the Accident and Emergency Unit, and Medical Surgical West Unit at the Princess Margaret Hospital along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and Friends can pay their last respects at Friendship Native Baptist Church, The Bluff South Andros, The Bahamas on Tuesday 20th December, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m and Wedneday 21st December, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. until service time.