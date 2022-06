DEATH NOTICE

Jamie Ronette Rahming age 32 years of #20 of Bellot Road died at her Residence on Saturday June 4th, 2022.

She is survived by her Mother: Cheryl Butler; Father: Claude Johnson; Daughter: Kaleigh Knowles; Sisters: Alexandria Cleare & Erica Cleare and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.