DEATH NOTICE

MR. JANARDO JAMAINE ROLLE, age 28 of # 2, Shearwater Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday February 27th, 2023

He is survived by his Parents: Sophia and Leslie Parker; Brothers: Terrel Hield, Merrick, Kareem and Leslie Parker, Jr.; Sisters: Leshonda, Celeste and Aleah Parker and Jasmine Rolle; Grandfather: Preston Rolle, Sr; Grandmother: Enid McDermott; His beloved Cat: Squishy; Numerous: Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and will be announced at a future date.