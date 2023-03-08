Obituaries

Jane Emily Forbes

DEATH NOTICE

Jane Emily Forbes age 77 years of Rose Street, Fox Hill and formerly of Palmetto Point, North Eleuthera died at her residence on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

She was survived by her sons: Theodore Bain, Stephen Bain, Christopher Forbes & Kevin Forbes; daughters: Lynette Cash & Lisa Forbes; sister: Lenora Meadows and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

