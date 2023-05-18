Janet Cecelia Gibson Lundy, aged 63 of Willas Close, Off Palm Beach Street, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, 17th May, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughter: Raquel Strachan; Son: Abdul Strachan; Grandchildren: Jaquel, Janelle, and Jack Adderley Jr.; Sister: Marina Donathan; Brother: Christopher V. Gibson; Nephews: Benedict Gibson, Keno and Pachino Lundy, and Stephen & Dereck Donathan; Nieces: Pam Bethel, Jasmine Lundy, Kimberley McPhee, Shawnice Kemp, and Megan Donathan; In-laws: Helen Thompson and Andrew Cartwright; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.