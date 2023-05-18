Obituaries
Janet Cecelia Gibson Lundy
Janet Cecelia Gibson Lundy, aged 63 of Willas Close, Off Palm Beach Street, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, 17th May, 2023.
She is survived by her Daughter: Raquel Strachan; Son: Abdul Strachan; Grandchildren: Jaquel, Janelle, and Jack Adderley Jr.; Sister: Marina Donathan; Brother: Christopher V. Gibson; Nephews: Benedict Gibson, Keno and Pachino Lundy, and Stephen & Dereck Donathan; Nieces: Pam Bethel, Jasmine Lundy, Kimberley McPhee, Shawnice Kemp, and Megan Donathan; In-laws: Helen Thompson and Andrew Cartwright; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.