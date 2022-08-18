Obituaries

Janett Coakley

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email August 18, 2022
0 132 Less than a minute

Janett Coakley aged 80 of Cargill Creek, Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, August 11th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Evelyn Braynen, Petrona, Charmaine, and Michelle Coakley; Sons: Gregory Knowles, Leroy Hepburn, Micheal, Jermaine, Covin, Shadaka, and James Coakley; Sisters: Geneva Braynen and Sonia Seymour; Brothers: Micklyn and Raymond Seymour; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email August 18, 2022
0 132 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of SOLOMON BURKE ROBINSON

SOLOMON BURKE ROBINSON

August 18, 2022
Photo of VIVILENT LOLETA HALL-CAMPBELL

VIVILENT LOLETA HALL-CAMPBELL

August 18, 2022
Photo of Lofton Alexander Dames

Lofton Alexander Dames

August 18, 2022
Photo of Ivan Peter Minnis

Ivan Peter Minnis

August 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker