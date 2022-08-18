Janett Coakley aged 80 of Cargill Creek, Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, August 11th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Evelyn Braynen, Petrona, Charmaine, and Michelle Coakley; Sons: Gregory Knowles, Leroy Hepburn, Micheal, Jermaine, Covin, Shadaka, and James Coakley; Sisters: Geneva Braynen and Sonia Seymour; Brothers: Micklyn and Raymond Seymour; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.