Funeral Service for the late Janett “Mammie” Coakley, 80 years of Cargill Creek, Andros, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at Southland Cathedral Church of God, Soldier Road. Officiating will be Bishop Goliath Burrows assisted by Bishop Wenzel Newton. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Janett was preceded in death by her Husband: Lency Coakley and Sons: Ernest and Gerald Coakley.

Left to cherish her memories are herChildren: Gregory (Jane) Knowles, Michael Coakley (Diane) Sr., Jermaine (Yolanda) Sr., Covin and Shadaka (Sr.) and, James “Killer” Coakley, Leroy Hepburn, Evelyn (Bradley) Braynen Sr., Petrona (Harvey Gibson) and Charmaine Coakley and Michelle (Charles) Bodie; Stepchildren: Theo, Kirk, and June Coakley, Marion Stewart-Moss, Patricia Deveaux, Christine Dawkins, Angela (Dran) Miller, Leona (Terry) Springs, Margaret Dyke, Pearline Nixon and Sandra Harris; Grandsons: Grexton Knowles, Narado Wilson, Ahmal, Rajevi and Marine Seaman Bradley Jr. Braynen, Drazen, Gerald Jr. Sgt. Santieno (Alphonique), Michael Jr., Jermaine Jr., Ronnie, Enrico, Shadaka Jr., Gordon (Vernitia) Jameko and Sirbastian Coakley, Ernest Colebroke Jr., Charleston Bodie, Kylon Stuart, Det. 1204 Dawyne Deveaux, Theophilus Darling, Cyril, Charrad Chuvalo and Brenton Mason, Joseph Jr. and Jamal Nixon, Lasalles and Theo Dyke, Gregory Robinson, Shane Coakley, Brain Harris, Bradley Bullard Jr.; Grand-daughters: Shakira (Lorenzo) Jenkins, Michaela Swann, Bradia and Brittani Braynen, Vanishka, Jaylyn, Covinique, Shameka, Kersheka, Canaan, Sade, and Destiny Coakley, Taydra Rolle, Charshelle Bodie, Valentina Hepburn, Shavunka McKinney, Carlisa Stuart, Monique and Elaine Mason, Schenita and Schonella Stewart, Naphateri Neal, Bretinna Robinson, Nyoka Nixon, Wendera French, Shantell Hepburn, Petra and Britney Dawkins; Great Grandchildren: Waltonqiue Gordon, Darron Bethel Jr., Serenity, Lazaria, Ty’Shawnn and Ty’Anna Jenkins, Raquon and Kahj Rolle, Whitney Knowles, Ahmaliah, Chaunce and Chase Braynen, Brinique Miller, Saniyah and Yahmaine Coakley, Kierra Russell and Timmeko Delancey; Brothers: Raymond and Micklyn Seymour; Sisters: Geneva Braynen and Sonia Seymour; Sisters-in-law: Olga, Yvonne and Vellma Seymour; Nephews: Ezra, Deacon Harold (Sharlene), Barry, Shane, Everette (Patsy), Cardinal (Tammy), Mario, Godfrey, Kendall Jr., Shan, Dion, Pedro, Joel, Carrington Ashley, Deangelo and Gerald Seymour, Danny (Juliet), Donnie, Nero and Shive Newbold, Wesley, Collin, Lincoln and Alexander Neely and Timothy Thompson; Nieces: Beverley, Ingrid and Emily Braynen, Varlymae (Cardnell) Woods, Daisy (Calvin) Bowe, Natasha (Johnny) Frasier, Lorrie, Bodesha, Kenesha and Tiffany Seymour, Avia, Inderia, Melanie, Rodricka and Aniska Newbold, Jennie, Alexanderia and Michelle Neely and Laverene Thompson and Felicia Bowe; Other relatives and friends including: Arianna McKenzie, Blooming Mackey and Sibling, Dr. Brown and Siblings, Paul Bain and Siblings, Melverne Bain and Siblings, Lavenia Coakley and Siblings, Rosanna McKenzie and Siblings, Alice Newton and Family, Bishop Goliath Burrows and Family, Joanna Belle and Family, Enid Bain and Family, Sandra Mackey and Family, Wayne Cleare, Edna Leadon and Family, Leo Braynen and Siblings, Stacey Farrington and Siblings, Bishop Ellis Farrington and Family, Sybil Neymour and Family, Floyd Neymour and Family, Mrs. Wanda Thompson and Family, Annie Colebroke, Yuna Sweeting, Erica Wright, Janet Kemp-Williams, Judy Neymour, Yvonne Russell and Family, Crystal Nemeth and Siblings, Glovinna Neymour and Family, Nehemiah Neymour and Family, Agnes Leadon and Family, Idela McKenzie and Family, Leslie Duncombe and Family, Laverene Bowe and Family, Dora Walker and Siblings, The Church of God Family and Prayer Group, Andros, AUTEC Logistics and Housekeeping Departments, The entire community of Central Andros, 3 C’s Liquor Store, Andros Island Bonefish Club, Jethro Bahamas, the Road Traffic Family, Grand Bahama.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday August 26th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday August 27th, at the church from 12:00 noon until service time.